Smalta/MOPH under-12 peewee tournament continues Saturday

The fourth annual 11-years and under Peewee football tournament for Primary school girls, being sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health(MOPH) and Ansa Mcal through their Smalta brand will continue with all

the quarterfinal matches kicking off this Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on CARIFESTA Avenue.

The action gets underway from 11:00hrs with the first quarterfinal between defending champions St. Angela’s and Tucville Primary. The champions that needled North Georgetown 1-0 in their first match, while achieving a walkover over School of the Nations last Saturday will face Tucville, which suffered a heavy 8-0 defeat last weekend, in their semifinal encounter.

The second quarterfinal match will peg the inform St. Pius that walloped Tucville 8-0 last weekend against F.E. Pollard that will be coming into the game with some form of their own after they downed South Ruimveldt 2-0 on the last match day.

Quarterfinal three that kicks off at 12:45hrs will pit West Ruimveldt against Redeemer Primary, while the final quarterfinal will see South Ruimveldt matching skills with North Georgetown Primary.

Saturday will be action packed and following the quarterfinal games, the ladies will be at it again in Semi-final action that will have first whistle from 14:00hrs.

Adding to the excitement on Saturday will be two exhibition matches between Boys’ under-11 teams that just completed the Courts Tournament. Those games will be West Ruimveldt vs. Plaisance Orphanage and Enterprise Primary vs. Sophia.