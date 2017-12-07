Preparations all set for Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic Horserace Meet…Demerara Shipping Company joins list of sponsors

Preparations have almost been completed for this weekend’s Sprint Classic Horserace meet sponsored by the Nand Persaud Group of Companies through its Sky Plus promotion Group.

The event is set for this Sunday December 10th at the Company’s racing facilities, No36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dubbed the ‘Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Sprint Classic’, the event has been whipping up much interest. The animals are required to run in a straight line instead of around the track. It is the only venue that races of such sort is done in Guyana.

In an effort to get the facilities in tip top shape the organisers have been doing much needed sprucing up work at the venue. All areas are being given a face lift with the track, rails, paddocks and stables among the areas being given attention.

Seven races are listed on the cards with over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the taking.

Meanwhile, Demerara Shipping Company has joined the list of sponsors, which includes Trophy Stall, Ansa McAl Stag Beer, 4R Bearings and Dalip Trading among others.

Over 45 horses have been entered for the days meet.

The feature D and lower event is turning out to be a scorcher with a top class filed entered to compete. The list reads Honey Flow, Storm Bird, Brave Sky, Wild Excitement, Golden Blue Echo, Release The Beast, Appealing Harvest, Witchy Poo, T and T and Honey Penny will all battle for the $400,000 and trophy over 880 yards.

The other events on the days card are for animals classified H and lower for a top prize of $260,000 and trophy also over 880yards.

There is an event for J class animals over 660 yards for a $200,000 winner’s purse and trophy.

The K class and lower animals will be competing for a winning take of $140,000 and trophy over 660 yards.

The event for L class open horses will see the winner taking home $100,000 and trophy over 660yards. There is a race for L class non-winners where the winner will take home $100,000 and trophy over 660yards.

The final event is for L class animals that would not have placed or earned during their career as yet. The winner will take home $100,000 and trophy over 660yards.

The Champion jockey, trainer and stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall, Bourda market.

A number of incentives are on offer including a 20 percent rebate for early entrants, while they will be given the privilege to choose a gate number in the starting gates.

A photo finish camera, big screen Television and other amenities will once again be used during the course of the meet.

There will also be added attractions, family entertainment, bouncy castle, face painting and other games for the kids.

Contact can be made with Mohini Baker on 600-4728 or Amanda on 646- 2390 for any details.

The coordinator is Mohindra Persaud.