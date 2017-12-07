Latest update December 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Matarkai Sports Committee 2nd annual street football set for December 26 kick off

The Matarkai Sports Committee second annual Male and female street floodlights football is schedule to kick start on December 26 at Port Kaituma, Region One. All matches are schedule to commence at 18:00hrs while

The MSC annual street football tournament usually creates much excitement for the fans in Region one.

the finals are slated for January 1 at Oronoque Tarmac.
Defending champion Citrus Grove FC will be hard pressed to retain their title since stiff competition are expected from Matthews Ridge Gold Diggers, Matthews Ridge Sports Club, Arakaka FC, Oronoque FC, Pk United FC, Sebai, Invincible Talons FC and Five Star FC. Three schools are expected to field an under-12 team for exhibition matches. Registration is presently ongoing and clubs are advised to call Mr. Kimtse Castello on 670-2447 to uplift forms. Registration closes on December 20th and no late entries will be accepted.
The launching of games will be done on December 22nd at Quincy’s Guinness Bar, Port Kaituma. The champion Male team will cart off $150,000 and a trophy, runner’s up $100,000 and third place $50,000.
The female winner will pocket $100,000 and a trophy and second place $50,000. Admission to the venue is $300, while children under-12 will be admitted free, but will be asked to pay a fee of $500 for the finals where there will be lots of giveaways and games and meals for the entire family. Bullet Soundz will provide added entertainment.
The MSC would like to thank the following entities for signaling their intentions to come on board; International Imports and Supplies, Eon Phillips General store, Mr. Brian Thomas Boutique and NDC Port Kaituma.

