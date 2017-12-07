Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Sparta looks ominous as Richardson finds form

– faces California Square next

Reigning champions Sparta Boss must be feeling good about their chances of successfully defending their title following a clinical 2-0 triumph over Norton Street as Round of 16 action in the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness

‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition ended on Tuesday night, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.

In front of another impressive turnout that included Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste, the most triumphant team in the tournament’s history, eased into tomorrow night’s quarter-finals on the back of a brace from talisman Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, whose form must be a welcomed addition to the team’s arsenal.

It is widely known that whenever he is in this kind of form the team on the opposite side usually has a rough night and their next opponent could find this reality too much to deal with.

However, despite their encouraging showing, teams such as West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Leopold Street, Future Stars, newcomers California Square and Bent Street are all lurking close behind in the form department.

The highly rated Future Stars and the low-keyed, but deadly West Front Road registered the most lop-sided wins and has clearly shown that they possess the hunger and talent to go all the way.

The crazy skilled Deon Alfred led West Front Road 5-0 goal spree against GTI Ballers with a double, while Michael Pedro added a Guinness goal which accounted for a pair and Jamal Pedro, the other.

Future Stars 5-0 victory over the previously unbeaten Kingston came courtesy of a brace from Jamal Cozier, a Guinness goal off the boot of Kevin Griffith, while an own goal completed their tally.

Jamal Williams solitary strike was the reason for Rising Stars upset win over the star-studded North Ruimveldt, while Okanie Fraser’s stunner sent Albouystown’s last hope for redemption Ol Skool Ballers crashing out of main contention.

Meshach Barratt’s single strike was enough to hand California Square a quarter-final berth at the expense of Trap Squad, while Queen Street of Tiger Bay was the only team to advance on penalty kicks courtesy of a 2-1 win in the shootout against Upsetters.

The quarter-finals seem nicely setup to provide fans with four more riveting matches at the same venue.

Meanwhile, all eight teams that lost in the Round of 16 will continue to be part of the competition as they face each other for a winner-take-all prize of $60,000.

So there is all to play for tomorrow evening.

Quarterfinals

Gold is Money vs Rising Stars-21:00hrs

Leopold Street vs California Square-21:30hrs

Sparta Boss vs Queen Street Tiger Bay 22:00hrs

Future Stars vs Bent Street-22:30hrs

Plate Section

Trap Squad vs GTI Ballers-19:00hrs

North East La Penitence vs Norton Street-19:30hrs

Ol Skool Ballers vs Kingston-20:00hrs

North Ruimveldt vs Upsetters-20:30hrs

Below are the complete results:

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 goals

Game-1

Gold is Money-5 vs GTI Ballers-0

Deon Alfred-4th and 20th

Michael Pedro-25th-(GG)

Jamal Pedro-7th

Game-2

Queen Street Tiger Bay-0 vs Upsetters-0

Queen Street won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Game-3

Rising Stars-1 vs North Ruimveldt-0

Jamal Williams-22nd

Game-4

Future Stars-5 vs Kingston-0

Jamal Cozier-6th and 21st

Kevin Griffith-27th-(GG)

Own Goal-26th

Game-5

California Square-1 vs Trap Squad-0

Meshach Barratt-20th

Game-6

Leopold Street-1 vs Ol Skool Ballers-0

Okanie Fraser-20th

Game-7

Bent Street-1 vs North East La Penitence-0

Travis Lyken-26th

Game-8

Sparta Boss-2 vs Norton Street-0

Gregory Richardson-24th and 25th