GLTA hosts REDBALL MINISLAM Competition for beginner players Under-10

This Saturday December 9th, the Guyana Tennis Association will be hosting the 2017 MINISLAM Red Ball mini tennis competition at the National Gymnasium from 9:00am to 1:00pm for all beginner players who are

10 years and under.

The competition, which usually attracts new players from clubs and primary schools, is used as a hunting ground for spotting talented children who are targeted for joining performance club programmes to start technical training. The competition format is round-robin with trophies lined up for Best School, Best Boy & Runner-up, Best Girl & Runner-up. Children must represent the schools that they attend.

Last year’s Best Boy was Ricky Romascindo of St. Gabriel’s Primary with Runner-up Maxim Leacock of St. Paul’s Primary. Best Girl was Ngina Garnett of Success Elementary with Runner-up Maliyah Rambarran from New Guyana School. Newcomers Buxton Youth Developers was awarded the Best School which is the prize for the school which best adopts mini-tennis as Physical Education in addition to fully participating in the annual competition.

Coordinator of the Schools Tennis Initiative programme, Ms. Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan, who has been in contact with primary school institutions and clubs, expects to see the usual high level of participation.