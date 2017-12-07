Latest update December 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GLTA hosts REDBALL MINISLAM Competition for beginner players Under-10

Dec 07, 2017 Sports 0

This Saturday December 9th, the Guyana Tennis Association will be hosting the 2017 MINISLAM Red Ball mini tennis competition at the National Gymnasium from 9:00am to 1:00pm for all beginner players who are

Last year’s winners during their group photo at the conclusion of the event.

10 years and under.
The competition, which usually attracts new players from clubs and primary schools, is used as a hunting ground for spotting talented children who are targeted for joining performance club programmes to start technical training. The competition format is round-robin with trophies lined up for Best School, Best Boy & Runner-up, Best Girl & Runner-up. Children must represent the schools that they attend.
Last year’s Best Boy was Ricky Romascindo of St. Gabriel’s Primary with Runner-up Maxim Leacock of St. Paul’s Primary. Best Girl was Ngina Garnett of Success Elementary with Runner-up Maliyah Rambarran from New Guyana School. Newcomers Buxton Youth Developers was awarded the Best School which is the prize for the school which best adopts mini-tennis as Physical Education in addition to fully participating in the annual competition.
Coordinator of the Schools Tennis Initiative programme, Ms. Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan, who has been in contact with primary school institutions and clubs, expects to see the usual high level of participation.

More in this category

Sports

Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tourney launched

Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tourney launched

Dec 07, 2017

The 5th Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tournament was launched on Tuesday and will kick off in the bauxite mining town of Linden on Sunday with the traditional march past of teams and...
Read More
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Sparta looks ominous as Richardson finds form

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Dec 07, 2017

Berbice Cricket Board 2nd Division Cricket…Brilliant Kevin Sinclair leads RHT Bakewell to crushing victory over Tamarind Root

Berbice Cricket Board 2nd Division...

Dec 07, 2017

Smalta/MOPH under-12 peewee tournament continues Saturday

Smalta/MOPH under-12 peewee tournament continues...

Dec 07, 2017

Matarkai Sports Committee 2nd annual street football set for December 26 kick off

Matarkai Sports Committee 2nd annual street...

Dec 07, 2017

GLTA hosts REDBALL MINISLAM Competition for beginner players Under-10

GLTA hosts REDBALL MINISLAM Competition for...

Dec 07, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]