Former Guyana youth cricketer Madholall memorial match set for Boxing Day

The late former Guyana youth cricketer Shivanandan Madholall annual memorial softball match

is set for December 26 at Reliance Sports Club ground, Essequibo Coast where the host will take on former Guyana Softball Cup winner Cotton Field Wild Oats in what is anticipated to be an exciting 15-over affair.

Madholall, who featured for his country at both the Under-15 and Under-19 levels, died in 2013 at the age of 30 owing to Malaria. According to his eldest brother Rovendra Mandolall, another ex-Guyana youth player, the stage is set for the showdown with Reliance Sports Club being the defending champions.

Mandolall, who is currently residing in Canada, stated that even though the family is still saddened by his passing, they are thrilled to run off another cricket game in memory of him.

Preceding that encounter, will be a Madholall’s X1 against a Reliance Over-40 side, while a female exhibition 5-over match is also carded for the day.

Mandolall mentioned that these three games should crown an eventful day since there will be musical entertainment and off-field attractions. Rovendra further started that his dad died earlier this year and the first fixture will be contested in his memory.

He took the opportunity to thank the various sponsors who donated trophies, medals and jerseys.

Apart from Rovendra, several former Essequibo senior inter-county cricketers are expected to participate including Elroy Stephney, Ramesh Narine, Roy Gonsalves, Mahendra Bennett, Mohindra Boodram, Devon Ramnauth, Lakmikant Narine, Raul Khan among others.