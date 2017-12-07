Burglary at Eccles business… Cops nab tattooed, nine-fingered bandit seen on security camera

A Ruimveldt resident with a string of criminal charges to his name will have to prove that he’s not the tattooed, nine-fingered burglar caught on video camera raiding the office of Sueria Manufacturing in Eccles, East Bank Demerara last week Thursday.

Steve Singh, 24, of Yarrow Dam, Ruimveldt, was arrested at around 14:00 hrs yesterday in the vicinity of Riverview, Ruimveldt. At the time of his arrest, Singh was driving a white Toyota Allion. While he reportedly said that the car belonged to him and an aunt, neither the suspect nor the aunt have a driver’s licence, insurance or other documents for the vehicle.

Confronted by detectives, Singh, who has a tattoo on his right arm, and a missing finger on his right hand, reportedly denied any knowledge of the burglary at the Industrial Site premises last Thursday.

But he reportedly became silent when investigators showed him photographs of a man with a tattoo like his, and with a missing finger, picking up cash and cheques in the same building.

The suspect was also questioned about a spate of other breakages at other business places. At around 01:00 hrs two Thursdays ago, three men, who were all barefooted, broke into Sueria Manufacturing and carted off an undisclosed sum of cash and a safe. The bandits spent about five minutes ransacking an office. In a video provided to Kaieteur News, three men are seen at a desk, which is located in one of the offices.

While one of the bandits searched through drawers and took money out of several envelopes, an accomplice placed the cash into a black plastic bag while the third held a flashlight.

One of the intruders has a distinct tattoo on his right shoulder. According to information, this is the fourth time that robbers have targeted the business in the past two years. On October 7, last, three armed men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and cheques after storming Sueria Manufacturing and holding the employees at gunpoint.

The gunmen entered at around 08:15 hrs, ordered workers to lie on the floor, then began searching for valuables. While the business has surveillance cameras, the bandits escaped with the DVR (digital video recorder). No one was ever detained.

Proprietor of Sueria Manufacturing, Frank Sanichara, has offered a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with information can contact Sanichara on telephone number 604-6108. They can also call 624-6456, or the Providence Police Station. All information will be kept confidential.

In September 2015, the now detained Steve Singh was charged for allegedly stealing a boat valued $200,000 and trying to sell it. He was remanded to prison by City Magistrate Faith McGusty on a simple larceny charge. He denied that between August 19 and September 2, 2015 at Riverview, he stole the boat from R&S Fishing Enterprise.

During his address to the court, Singh begged the Magistrate to show leniency. He claimed that he was offering prayers at the riverside, when an unknown man asked him to help bring in a boat ashore. He claimed he was helping the man when he was arrested. In March, 2016, Steve Singh and four others were charged with attempting to break into the MP Insurance and Brokerage Company in Brickdam. They were released on bail.