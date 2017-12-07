Berbice Cricket Board 2nd Division Cricket…Brilliant Kevin Sinclair leads RHT Bakewell to crushing victory over Tamarind Root

A brilliant allround performance by Captain Kevin Sinclair led his team Rose Hall Town

Bakewell to a crushing 177 runs victory over Tamarind Root Cricket Club at the Hampshire Cricket Ground in the Berbice Cricket Board Second Division Cricket Tournament. The victory was a huge moral boost for the youthful Rose Hall Town Bakewell Team after their upset defeat versus Rose Hall Tigers in their first match. The match was reduced to 35-Overs per side due to preparation moisture.

Batting first after winning the toss, Rose Hall Town Bakewell were given a strong start with a brilliant opening partnership of 168 between National Under-19 player Kelvin Sinclair and National Under-17 player Junior Sinclair in 24-Overs. The partnership, the highest opening Second Division stand in the history of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, laid the foundation for a massive 287 for 5 from 35-Overs. Kevin Sinclair stroked a majestic 127 from 82 balls with 16 sweetly timed boundaries and four massive sixes, while Junior Sinclair supported with 66 from 74 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Surendra Kissoonlall 18, Shawn Pereira 16, Keith Simpson 18 supported the openers well as Rose Hall Town Bakewell scored 110 runs from the final ten overs of their innings.

National Junior Cricketer Kevlon Anderson 18 not out and former Berbice Under-15 player Chanderpaul Govindan 08 were the unbeaten batsmen at the end of the innings. Bowling for Tamarind Root, skipper Brandon Prashad claimed three wickets for 61 runs from seven overs, while R. Deonarine took 2 wickets for 41 runs.

Needing to score 288 from a maximum of 35 overs, Tamarind Root, who had earlier defeated Chesney and power house Albion in the Second Division Tournament, were never in the hunt as the Rose Hall Town Bakewell Team fielded and bowled brilliantly. Ricardo Ramsammy was bowled by Kevin Sinclair for 03, while Brandon Prashad was sent packing by Kevlon Anderson for 00 to leave the home team 6 for 3 in the 3rd Over. They were eventually bowled out for 110 from 25-Overs. Only S. Joseph 23, Michael Ramdihal 15 and Krishna Gowkarran 17 reached double figures. Left arm spinner Keith Simpson claimed 3 wickets for 16, offspinners Kevin Sinclair 2 for 18, Junior Sinclair 2 for 20 and medium pacer Kevlon Anderson 2 for 12.

The Rose Hall Town Bakewell Team has over the years won six Berbice Second Division Championships, the most in Berbice and has been runner-up on four occasions. They lost to Tucber Park Cricket Club in the last tournament final by three runs.