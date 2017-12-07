Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tourney launched

Latest update December 7th, 2017 12:59 AM

The 5th Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Yearend football tournament was launched on Tuesday and will kick off in the bauxite mining town of Linden on Sunday with the traditional march past of teams and two

Representatives of the winnimg teams of the just concluded UDFA Inter-Association tournament received their prizes and are joined by officials of Banks DIH Limited and the UDFA.

opening matches at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.
Defending champions Silver Shatta FC will be among ten teams competing for top honours in the tournament which will climax on January 1st (New Year’s Day).
The other competing teams are three-time champions Winner Connections, Topp XX, Netrockers, Kwakwani, Amelia’s Ward Panthers, Botofago, Blueberry Hill United, Eagles United and Hi-Stars.
Matches will be played on December 10th, 13th, 17th, 22nd, 27th with the semi-finals set for December 27th and the grand finals on January 1st.
President of the Upper Demerara Football Association Terrence Mitchell said the tournament has been organised as part of the UDFA mandate to develop its members spiritually, mentally and encourage them to pursue a healthy lifestyle.
He urged community involvement and urged football fans from around the country to support the tournament.
Communications Manager Troy Peters said that Banks DIH Limited through its GT Beer Brand has remained committed to the development of football in Region 10.
“Our commitment to Region Ten is evident as we continue to foster closer relationships with the residents of this community. Apart from the annual GT Beer tournament, Banks DIH also sponsored the just concluded Inter-Association tournament organised by the UDFA which has showcased some of the nation’s top players. We look forward to another very exciting tournament this year,” he added.
GT Beer Brand Manager Jeoff Clement, Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart executives of the UDFA, teams and officials were also present at the launch.
Over $2 million is cash and prizes will be up for grabs.
Meanwhile, the winners of the Inter-Association tournament organised by the UDFA were rewarded during Tuesday’s cerewmony.
Upper Demerara took home the GT Beer Trophy and $1 million dollars top prize with runners up West Demerara receiving $600,000 and a Trophy, third place Essequibo Football Association collecting $400,000 and a Trophy.

