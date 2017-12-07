A tattoo and a missing finger can’t hide

Is nah de first time dat a man deny he own self. Dem got a dance hall song by Shaggy name ‘It wasn’t me’. De man deny even though he wife put she hand pun him and call he name. Nuff time people get ketch pun camera doing something wrang. Dem face showing clear as day and dem seh is not dem.

A man go in a place and ransack it like if he live deh and de things was he own. He stand up in front de camera because he cover up he face. He think people wouldn’t recognize him. Old people got a saying, “Monkey does see he own behind and think people wouldn’t know it”.

Dis man got a tattoo pun he right arm. Is a unique tattoo. And one of he finger chop off, suh he only got four finger pun one hand. When de police ask him a question, dis man seh he been home whole night. Dem show him de tattoo and he pull down he shirt to hide it, but he expose de missing finger.

When dem boys ask him bout de finger, he seh how he lef it home. He did already try to scrape off de tattoo.

Dis man go to court nuff time and deny dat is he commit de crime. Then he does get bail. He rob Vieira three time; he rob nuff people countless time and he getting bail all de time. But if a man get hold wid a li’l spliff, he can’t get bail. Dat is how de court lapsided.

A man kill another man and if dem seh is manslaughter he get bail. But if he only got some ganja is no bail. De court sending a message dat thiefing and break and enter is not as bad as ganja. Dat is how dis man can deh pun de road as soon as he commit a crime.

Imagine he buy a car from thiefing money and he ain’t even got licence to drive. People like dem shouldn’t be near people fuh Christmas. Dem boys hope dat he get put up dis time.

Talk half and hope all dem thieves get put away fuh Christmas.