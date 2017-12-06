Top School cyclist awarded by Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams

Latest update December 6th, 2017 12:55 AM

Assistant Commissioner of Police and present acting Crime Chief Mr. Paul Williams recently took time off from his busy schedule to recognise the exploits of top junior Cyclist Balram Narine.

Assistant Commissioner and Acting Crime Chief Paul Williams presents an award to top junior cyclist Balram Narine (centre) as Coach Randolph Roberts savors the moment.

Narine was the most outstanding male cyclist at the recently concluded National School Track and Field Athletics, Swimming and Cycling (Nationals) Championships which was held at Leonora, West Demerara and the National Park Circuit in Georgetown.
Narine, who hails from Corentyne, represented District Six, Corentyne at the annual event. The Young Cyclist who is a member of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) is a student of Skeldon Technical Institute.
Narine who participated in the Open category scored three first and one third. He placed first in the 800M, 1000M and third in the 1500M before closing off the event by whipping the field in the grueling road race.
Narine also holds the record for the 800M cycle race which he set in 2015. His exploits and that of top female Cyclist Shaneika Teixeira who won four races including the female road race, in which she led a one, two, three for Corentyne, helped District Six to retain the cycling Championship. Teixeira also won gold in the Open Javelin Category.
According to Narine his hard work has paid off and he is ready for bigger things to come. He said he trained very hard for the event and is thankful to his coach Randolph Roberts whom he said is very instrumental in helping him to succeed. According to Roberts the young man is highly disciplined and has a very far way to go in cycling. He was also high in praise of the exploits of Teixeira and stated that she will be rewarded adequately in due course.
Both Roberts and Narine expressed thanks to Williams for recognizing the exploits of Narine and wished him all the best in his new position.
Williams, who was recently the Commander of the B Division, Berbice area, said that for the short period that he was posted in Berbice he recognized the work of the members of the FACC and the exploits of the young Narine. He is always willing to assist whenever possible.  (Samuel Whyte) 

