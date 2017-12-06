Three more held for Kescia Branche’s murder

– death of ‘witness’ being treated as accident, says Acting Crime Chief

The mystery of exactly who murdered Kescia Branche remains unanswered, as Acting Crime Chief Paul Williams revealed yesterday that three more suspects are now in custody.

They join taxi driver Matthew Munroe, who was detained last week, after returning from an overseas vacation. Police have obtained permission from the High Court to detain him further.

They have impounded the driver’s vehicle, which had sustained damage, and had a missing bumper.

Munroe reportedly told police that he had driven into a pothole on East Coast Demerara. He was reportedly unable to show police the location.

“There were some others who were arrested and released and based on that information we have arrested others,” Williams told Kaieteur News, while continuing to express optimism about an eventual breakthrough.

Kaieteur News understands that police were preparing to take DNA samples from one of the detained men.

Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine said that investigators had recently received some more information on the Branche case.

“We were able to work on that information, and soon that file should be sent for further advice.”

Meanwhile, Acting Crime Chief Williams also confirmed Norbert Lamazon, a Le Repentir Cemetery security guard who recently passed away, had been interviewed as a possible eyewitness.

However, Williams said that they were at present treating the guard’s death as an accident.

“As it relates to the gentleman, he was a witness who had given a statement, but that (his death) is deemed as an accident; so far, there is nothing to indicate foul play.

Lamazon, suspected to be a hit and run victim, was reportedly admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation last Friday.

He succumbed the following day.

The 22-year-old Branche was found badly battered on November 5, last. She succumbed without regaining consciousness.