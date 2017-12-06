Sueria Manufacturing Inc makes massive donation to RHTY&SC’s Christmas activities

Sueria Manufacturing Inc of Eccles Industrial Estate, East Bank, Demerara joined hands with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS to make a positive difference in the lives of Berbicians during the upcoming festive season. Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Frank Sukhu, a Berbician by birth, expressed delight at joining hands with Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation to put smiles on the faces of less fortunate children and the elderly.

The Company handed over a Cheque valued $170,000 towards the hosting of the 3rd Annual Christmas Village which would be held in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School from the 21st to 24th December, 2017. The funds would be used to provide music for four nights, Television Commercials and the purchasing of toys for less fortunate children. Sueria Manufacturing Inc also handed over a large quantity of food items and children snacks towards the Senior Citizens Hampers Project and Kiddies Christmas Party valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The ten cricket teams of the RHTY&SC would be organising the Charity Programme and the Christmas Village as part of their Annual Outreach Programme which targets youths, the elderly and less fortunate. The RHTY&SC, Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster proudly stated that they are the only cricket club in the whole of the Caribbean which mandates its cricketers to make positive differences in the lives of others as part of efforts to develop all rounded personalities. The 2017 Christmas Village would involve the transformation of the Rose Hall Town Primary School Compound into a fantasy dreamland for children with over 10,000 fairy lights, 20 feet Christmas Tree, the Nativity Scene, Christmas Star, numerous inflatable Christmas Characters, Santa and his Sleigh, plyboard cut out Christmas Characters, Christmas House, Toys Store, Children Games, Trampoline and Bouncy Castles among others. Children would also benefit from toys, free Christmas cake, compliments of Namilco, while lucky families visiting the Village would be given the opportunity to win some very attractive prizes.

Vice President mark Papannah and Asst Organising Secretary Ravin Kissoonlall both expressed gratitude to Mr. Frank Sukhu and Sueria Manufacturing for their support, while hailing Sukhu as an outstanding friend of Guyana’s leading youth and sports club. Kissoonlall committed the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to organising a Christmas Village and Charity Programme of the highest standard, while assuring Sueria Manufacturing every item donated would be used for the intended purpose.