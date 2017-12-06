Security guard confesses to killing waitress

Just one day after Marissa Fraser’s semi-nude body was discovered in a trench at No.5 Village West Coast Berbice with multiple stab wounds; investigators have made a breakthrough into the investigation.

A 38-year-old Security Guard has since confessed to the barbaric killing of 22-year-old Fraser of No.4 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice. This was confirmed by the Divisional Commander Lyndon Alves.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect who was arrested Monday has since told investigators that he was in the company of Fraser and two other males at a wedding house.

She later left with an individual by the name of Deon Clements. He was driving a car bearing license plate number PMM 7850.

“This thing had to do with jealousy you know. After she left with the individual, he said he got annoyed. He then saw her on the No.5 Public Road later that night under the influence and made sexual advances towards her. She refused and they fight up then he pulled out the said scissors that was found on the scene and stab her up,” a police source disclosed.

Fraser reportedly, after returning home around midnight ventured out back and was walking alone along the No.5 Public Road when her attacker confronted her, the source said. Three persons were held in connection with the woman’s murder. However during the investigations, information gathered by investigators led to the suspect who eventually confessed under intense questioning.

Charges are expected to be laid shortly. A post mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today by a government Pathologist on the West Coast Berbice.

The lifeless body of Marissa Fraser, aka ‘Rehana’, a part-time waitress was discovered half-naked in a trench at No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice, yesterday morning by a passerby. Fraser was found with multiple stab wounds about her face and body.

She was last seen imbibing with a group of “village boys” after she left her No. 4 Village residence. A pair of scissors was found near the dead woman’s body.

An eyewitness had told this publication that the young woman was in the company of several men from the said village where her body was dumped.

Fraser’s aunt, Dolly Sibdhanny, had divulged that her niece was at home yesterday afternoon and left at approximately 18:00 hrs and subsequently returned just around midnight. She left shortly after.

A police report revealed that the part-time waitress that worked at a local bar at Rosignol Stelling was stabbed eleven times. She was clad in a black and white dress without any undergarment.