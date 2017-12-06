Retired Deputy CEO now Training Manager of Public Service college

Latest update December 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Retired Deputy Chief Education Officer, Donna Chapman, was yesterday honoured by the Region Four Department of Education for her 39 years of service to the education sector.
According Education Minister, Nicolette Henry, having retired from the post on November 30, last,. Chapman is now the Training Manager of the Bertram Collins College for the Public Service, Ministry of the Presidency.
The moment at the National Cultural Centre was bittersweet for some of the Education officers who benefitted from Ms Chapman’s training and mentorship.
According to some of the educators, Chapman was more than an educator. “…She made us a believer in ourselves,” said Elly Peterkin, an Education Officer.
“To me, Ms Chapman is a disciplinarian and a mother figure who believed in us when we did not believe in ourselves.”
“She shaped us into having an appreciation for high standards in the education system,” said Stembiso-Grant, Education Officer Region Four.
