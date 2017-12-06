GCB Scotiabank Kiddy cricket …Paul’s century hands Patentia Primary comprehensive victory

An attacking century from Kvist Paul handed Patentia Primary a 113-run win over Malgre Tout Primary when the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy cricket competition continued recently at West Demerara.

Patentia Primary piled up 212-5 in 14 overs, batting first. Kvist Paul stroked 102 which included three fours and 14 sixes while Vannick Thomas made 21 and Waldrick Washington 11; Sunil Khan, Melisha Amor, Travica Brommer and Watich Watson had one wicket each. Malgre Tout Primary were limited for 99-9 in reply. Ineiz Emmanuel was the only batter that reached double figures with 11 as Jeremiah Sealey captured 3-5.

At Belle Vue, Kawall Primary batted first and managed 182-3 off their allocation of 14 overs. Marlon Griffith slammed two fours and 11 sixes in a top score of 81 while Sarah Seeram made 20 and Rahul Williams 18; Asiya Solomon, Vashady Raghoo and Prakash Vishwanauth took one wicket each. Vive La Fource Primary responded with 188-2 in 13.1 overs. Vinal Persaud struck nine sixes in scoring 56 while Saif Zaman made 24. Michael Bacchus was the lone wicket taker.

Two Brothers Primary took first strike and got to 142-7 with Jahvonte Whynn scoring 52, Shemar Garraway 29 and Shaquan Davis 10. Mc Gill Primary were bowled out for 98 in 14 overs in response. Dinesha Ganesh made 33, Sanat Dilchara 22 and Anand Persaud 15.

Vreed-en-Hoop Primary were sent packing for 60 in 14 overs, batting first. Kurt Alfred made 12; Stephanie Dukhie had 2-6. Patentia Primary replied with 63-3 in 4.4 overs. Kvist Paul struck 26 while Aron Bess made 14 not out.

Wales Primary made 100-7, batting first with Munesh Singh being the only batter to get into double figures with 10. Patentia Primary responded with 101-4 in 9.3 overs. Jeremiah Sealey made 45, while Dylan Granville got 18 and Kvist Paul 12. Angelica Alleyne took 2-12. (Zaheer Mohamed)