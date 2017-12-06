Engineer’s Estimate puts St. Rose’s High demolition at $30M

Receiving 13 bids yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday was the Ministry of Education. These bids were obtained for the demolition of a three-storey timber building, the St. Rose’s High School.

Securing bids from six companies for the construction of a regional administration building was the Region Ten Democratic Council. Some of the bids received were in excess of $300 million.

Additionally, projects continue to attract foreign companies. As such, bids were received for consultancy services, to provide system planning and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) to the Guyana Power and Light. Bidding for this project were two international companies.

Receiving huge bids for the procurement of security services was the Ministry of Education also, by 11 companies.

Receiving two bids yesterday was the Ministry of Natural Resources for consultancies to develop a REDD-Plus Strategy and Strategic Environmental and Social Study (SESA) for Guyana.

The Education Ministry also secured bids for the construction of its office building on 21 Brickdam, Georgetown.

The Ministry of Business for the design and production of a promotional package for the operation and management of Industrial Estates also received bids.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Marketing Corporation saw bids for the supply and delivery of industrial Gas Fryer.

Receiving four bids was the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs for the supply of resource kits for the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) programme, Information Technology.

Further, the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, National Data Management Authority (NDMA) for the conversion of authority’s generator room into a computer laboratory, obtained bids.

Securing bids for the supply and delivery of radiology supplies was the Ministry of Public Health.

The Ministry of Education, Under the University of Guyana Science and Technology Support (UGSTSP) also secured four bids for the purchasing of equipment for the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD).

Receiving bids for repairs to structures on the 63 Beach was the Guyana Tourism Authority.

The Transport and Harbours Department received one bid for the acquisition and supply of spare parts for vessels by one company.

Two bids were secured for the acquisition and supply of spare parts for vessels by the Maritime Administration Department.

Receiving bids for nine rehabilitation and procurement projects was the Ministry of Public Security. The first bid received was for the rehabilitation of the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Bids for rehabilitation works of the Cove and John Police Station also received bids by the Ministry of Public Security.

The Public Security Ministry for the procurement of equipment maintenance and electrical field materials for the communication branch in two lots obtained four bids.

Receiving procurement bids also was this Ministry for disposable food containers for the Guyana Police Force.

Bids were also received by the Public Security Ministry for the procurement of office supplies to the Guyana Police Force.

For the procurement of vinyl and curtains the Ministry of Public Security received seven bids.

The Ministry of Public Security also received bids for the procurement of construction materials in two lots.

Bids were also obtained by the Ministry of Public Security for the procurement of desktop computers for the Guyana Police Force.

The last bid that was received by the Ministry of Public Security was for the provision of supplies for the crime laboratory in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).