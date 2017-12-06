Budget 2018 caters for construction of Embassy in Brazil

Latest update December 6th, 2017 12:55 AM
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, is looking forward to the construction of a Guyanese Embassy in Brasilia, Brazil. During a recent interview with Kaieteur News, Greenidge indicated that Budget 2018 carters for the construction of the Embassy.
Greenidge said that Guyana was given land on which it could have constructed an embassy but took too long to begin works and the land was given to another country. He added, “We do not want that to happen again so I am happy that there is appropriation in the Budget.”
Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations in 1968.
Bilateral relations between the two countries have developed through mutual understanding and trust, including cooperation in the technical and military areas.
Earlier this year, Guyana and Brazil held bilateral discussions on a range of issues including the construction of the Linden to Lethem road, linking the two South American nations.
The importance of infrastructural links with regard to the promotion of trade and investment was underscored during the deliberations with the Guyanese ministers and Brazil’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Aloysio Nunes.
Moreover, in the area of infrastructure, focus was placed on steps to be taken jointly to advance the paving of the Linden to Lethem Road as a complement to the work already initiated covering the Linden to Mabura Hill segment and the bridging of the Essequibo River at Kurupukari.
While in Brasilia earlier this year, Minister Greenidge and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson used the opportunity to meet with members of the Guyanese community living in Brazil to update them on developments in Guyana and the prospects for the future.
Next year will mark 50 years since the two South American neighbours established diplomatic relations.
