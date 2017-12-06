Ali-Mohamed aims to make the best of World Cup opportunity

Congratulated by his club GCC

By Sean Devers

Captain of Regional U-19 Champions, Guyana, Renaldo Ali-Mohamed, along with fellow Guyanese Bhaskar Yadram, Ashmead Nedd, Joshua Persaud and Raymond Perez will depart on December 27 for the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3.

The talented right handed all-rounder who was born in Georgetown on October 3, 1998 is eagerly looking for the biggest ICC event for teenagers.

Ali-Mohamed has been congratulated by GCC’s President Lionel Jaikarran (re-elected President on Monday evening), Executives and members of Guyana’s oldest cricket club which houses the famous Bourda ground.

“This World Cup is very important to me because we are going back as defending champions and aiming to be successful once more. The West Indies public will be hoping for us to win especially since the senior team is not doing so well right now,” said Ali-Mohamed.

The senior team, winners of the first two World Cups (1975 & 79) and Runners-up to India in their third (1983) have not gained automatic qualification for the next World Cup and will have to compete in the qualifiers with the Associate sides.

But Ali-Mohamed says that while the people of the Caribbean will be pinning their hopes on the young side for success he does not think the team will be under too much pressure and is confident that they will perform well.

The GCC player, who represents East Bank in the local Franchise League, aims to maximise the exposure of the World Cup.

“I want to use this chance of being on International TV to perform outstandingly for my team since if I do well in this World Cup it could move me closer to getting my dreams come true of playing senior cricket for Guyana and West Indies,” said Ali-Mohamed who has participated in Regional U-19 tournaments in Guyana, Jamaica, St Vincent and this year in St Kitts.

Mohamed explained that his most memorable match was against Jamaica in Guyana’s last three-day game this year.

“We were second in the tournament and for us to win that match we had to bowl out Jamaica. I got 5-29 and the others chipped in with important wickets. It was a great all round team performance from everyone as we came out on top,” informed the 19-year-old.

Ali-Mohamed, who has a level head on his young shoulders and has been playing U-19cricket for Guyana since 2015, disclosed that he enjoys Captaincy.

“Yes I enjoy the role as a captain. You have to be more responsible and once you got a good grip of guys being together and playing good cricket you will become a successful leader,” added Ali-Mohamed.

“I feel I have been successful recently because I am have been working on my game harder over the past few months but the hardest thing about being a cricketer at present for me is getting sponsorship,” lamented the teenager who resides at William and Queen Street Kitty.

Mohamed grew-up with his Mother Vanessa Ali-Mohamed, his Grandmother Mary Ali-Mohamed and his brother Rivaldo Phillips and attended the Academy of Precious Ones, a private school located on North Road and Alexander Street.

“When I was small I used to go and watch my uncle (former Guyana opener Ricardo Mohamed) play and I would to bowl him. He joined me at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) the club he played for,” remembered Ali-Mohamed as he explained how he became interested in cricket. He has been a GCC member since then.

Ali-Mohamed’s highest score playing for Guyana is 58 not out and his best bowling performance is 5-11 against Leewards.

He says the main people who helped him with his cricket development are GCC’s Coach Monty Lynch, the Guyana-born England International and former Guyana off-spinner Gavin Nedd who is rated as the best youth Coach locally.

“GCC’s Test players Leon Johnson and Vishal Singh have also helped me not forgetting my late grandfather Alfred Mohamed (Ex Cricket Board administrator) who used to be behind when I was small,” revealed Ali-Mohamed.

Mohamed says his favourite shot is over cover. He enjoys dismissing batsman caught at slip while his favourite cricketer is Dwayne bravo.

The young man encouraged the public and members of the business community to come out and support the young cricketers.