Williamsburg murder/suicide… Labourer threatened to kill wife days before

The gruesome murder/suicide of domestic worker Indrawattie Totaram and her common law husband Krishna Latchman of Williamsburg Village, Corentyne, Berbice has left residents disturbed and still traumatised.

“Why did he kill her? What she do?” were among the questions asked.

Totaram, 40, did not survive the brutal stabbing executed by her own husband. He then committed suicide by tying a rope to a beam in their one bedroom wooden flat. It was not long after that their lifeless bodies were discovered and the police were contacted.

Omattie Totaram, an aunt of the dead woman, revealed to this publication that the woman had left her home a week prior to the killing, “I heard that she left and go away so me come fuh go and find out where she deh. So I go by she and I see the husband and me ask he where she deh, he seh he na know. Me eventually go by a cousin and look fuh she deh, but she was not there, so I go back home. Is the Thursday I hear she go back home and then gone again and go home back the Friday”. She stated that on one occasion Latchman told her, “you na worry, nah tek stress, I gon deal with she, I gon bore she up”.

The dead woman’s niece, Elizabeth Madramootoo told Kaieteur News that her aunt contacted her during the week she had left her home and expressed fear of returning, “she call by me and seh she want come home, but she scared if he gonna do her anything, so me tell her to come by me and she seh she go come but she never show up”.

According to her, Latchman visited her residence to inquire about Totaram’s whereabouts the said day. It was after Totaram returned home that she confided in her that she believed Latchman was going to kill her.

With all the threats made, no-one took Latchman’s threats seriously, since he was portrayed as a ‘quiet man’ by many residents and neighbours. Relatives said that he was a heavy drinker and would leave their home when he imbibed.