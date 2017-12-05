West Coast Berbice woman murdered, dumped in trench

– one suspect in custody

By Malisa Playter-Harry



The lifeless body of a 22-year-old part-time waitress was discovered half-naked in a trench at No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice, yesterday morning by a passerby.

Marissa Fraser of Lot 24 No. 4 Village, Public Road, West Coast Berbice, was found with stab wounds about her face and body.

Divisional Commander Lyndon Alves confirmed that so far “one person of interest is in police custody assisting with investigations”.

Fraser was last seen imbibing with a group of “village boys” after she left her No. 4 Village residence. A pair of scissors was reportedly found near the dead woman’s body.

An eyewitness told Kaieteur News that the young woman was in the company of several men from the said village where her body was dumped.

“Everybody talking about this murder, but it got this boy that was drinking with her and some other boys. The crew of boys was drinking in the back street and the girl was drinking with dem, you know dem young people, busybody. Dem was drinking in the same back street at a house and it get a crew of boys that does always got scissors pon dem. Dey does smoke… is dem,” a source told this newspaper. According to the source, the young lady was without her undergarments when she was found.

Meanwhile, Dolly Sibdhanny, an aunt of the deceased, explained that Fraser was at home yesterday afternoon and left at approximately 18:00 hrs.

“Her cousin asked her where she was going and she said she was coming back just now. But she came in back like around 12 (midnight) and went out back shortly after because like somebody was waiting on her.”

Sibdhanny said that it appears as though her niece put up a fight against her attackers, “She fight up like… that was murder, that was rape, that was torture. It look like they tried to drown her after they finish with her.”

The woman disclosed that her niece’s body bore stab wounds to her face, head, breasts, burn marks to her arms, and was nude from her waist down.

The relatives of the dead woman related that she was a “loving and friendly individual” and they are baffled as to why anyone would want to harm her, more so murder her.