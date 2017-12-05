Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to siege Camptown in Final

Troy Prescott scored via a curling cross from a corner set piece which was assisted by the windy conditions late in the second half to hand his team, Camptown, a surprising 1-0 victory over favourites Police Force Football Club (PFFC) in the final of the Turbo knockout tournament, late on Sunday night.

The final and third place playoff were both contested at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on CARIFESTA Avenue on the match night that witnessed the largest turnout of the brutal knockout tournament that ran for two months.

Prescott was the hero and villain of the game, as before he sent his team and their fans into jubilation with his 78th minute strike, he was involved in off-the-ball conflicts during the game. The veteran Prescott who was heckled by sections of the crowd that were part of the PFFC fan base as ‘the oldest player in the world’, played menacingly and riled up PFFC successfully. During the first half, he presumably slapped PFFC defensive midfielder Philbert Moffatt who unwittingly retaliated, which resulted in himself receiving a yellow card, while Prescott got off scot-free.

Both teams played defensively compact but Camptown had more of the very limited chances that were presented in the match. Nine minutes before Camptown scored, PFFC scored in the 69th minute to curt celebrations, before referee Gladwin Johnson conferred with his assistant and declared the goal offside.

Camptown, equipped with the best goalkeeper in the tournament, Richie Richardson, were expected to hold on for the remaining 12 minutes of normal time in the match after Prescott scored and they did so as PFFC attacked mindlessly through innocuous lofted through balls that were easily snuffed out.

With the victory, the unbeaten Camptown are now $500,000 richer, while Police that were playing in their 6th final in the last 12 months walked away with $250,000.

Pouderoyen needled Grove Hi-tech in the third place playoff which was played before the final on Sunday. Grove that had in their ranks the second highest goal scorer of the tournament Domini Garnett (four goals) didn’t get to add to that tally. Pouderoyen’s Alex Softleigh scored during the first half (34th minute) and his team defended majorly after that and protected their 1-goal lead for the $125,000 third prize. Grove Hi-Tech will receive $75,000 for their fourth place finish. (Calvin Chapman)