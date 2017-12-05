Latest update December 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football competition on Sunday

Dec 05, 2017 Sports 0

On Sunday the 10th South Turkeyen Sports Foundation (STSF) will be holding 4-a-side champion of champions small goal football competition at the Meadowbrook Basketball court starting at 11:00hrs.The competition is eligible for all teams and will include participation from teams in Meadowbrook, Sophia A, B, C and D fields among others.
Four thousand dollars in the fee per team of six players desirous of entering the one-day knockout competition that will see the winners walking away with a grand cash prize, in addition to a trophy and medals.
Sponsors of the event include Tent City and Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.
Before the football action get underway on Sunday, the STSF have organized a fund raising walk in honour of organiser Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell. The walkathon will begin at Durban Park from 06:00hrs and will conclude at the National Park.

More in this category

Sports

Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to siege Camptown in Final

Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to...

Dec 05, 2017

Troy Prescott scored via a curling cross from a corner set piece which was assisted by the windy conditions late in the second half to hand his team, Camptown, a surprising 1-0 victory over...
Read More
GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year Championships …Hing, Hassan, Tiwari, Persaud, Ramlakhan are top five shots for 2017

GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year...

Dec 05, 2017

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football competition on Sunday

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football...

Dec 05, 2017

Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament…Domino action heads to Turning Point this evening

Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’...

Dec 05, 2017

GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal, Stoll, Brisport and Tucker combine to set 17 new records

GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal,...

Dec 05, 2017

Colours Boutique supports Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ tourney

Colours Boutique supports Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Dec 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]