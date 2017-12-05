South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football competition on Sunday

Latest update December 5th, 2017 12:59 AM
On Sunday the 10th South Turkeyen Sports Foundation (STSF) will be holding 4-a-side champion of champions small goal football competition at the Meadowbrook Basketball court starting at 11:00hrs.The competition is eligible for all teams and will include participation from teams in Meadowbrook, Sophia A, B, C and D fields among others.
Four thousand dollars in the fee per team of six players desirous of entering the one-day knockout competition that will see the winners walking away with a grand cash prize, in addition to a trophy and medals.
Sponsors of the event include Tent City and Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.
Before the football action get underway on Sunday, the STSF have organized a fund raising walk in honour of organiser Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell. The walkathon will begin at Durban Park from 06:00hrs and will conclude at the National Park.
Dec 05, 2017Troy Prescott scored via a curling cross from a corner set piece which was assisted by the windy conditions late in the second half to hand his team, Camptown, a surprising 1-0 victory over...
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Once you lived through the epoch of Forbes Burnham’s tenure of power, there must be snippets of his style that you will... more
A young vendor selling beverages at a busy junction has increased the price of a small bottle of water. The bottle used to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (This commentary is excerpted from the writer’s presentation to the Caribbean Actuarial Association’s... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]