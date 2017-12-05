South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football competition on Sunday

On Sunday the 10th South Turkeyen Sports Foundation (STSF) will be holding 4-a-side champion of champions small goal football competition at the Meadowbrook Basketball court starting at 11:00hrs.The competition is eligible for all teams and will include participation from teams in Meadowbrook, Sophia A, B, C and D fields among others.

Four thousand dollars in the fee per team of six players desirous of entering the one-day knockout competition that will see the winners walking away with a grand cash prize, in addition to a trophy and medals.

Sponsors of the event include Tent City and Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.

Before the football action get underway on Sunday, the STSF have organized a fund raising walk in honour of organiser Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell. The walkathon will begin at Durban Park from 06:00hrs and will conclude at the National Park.