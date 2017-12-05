Road contractor lauded for $8M repairs to Port Kaituma Centre

On Sunday, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson conducted a fact-finding visit to Region One to assess ongoing projects. He visited Port Kaituma and Mabaruma to also identify areas where infrastructure works will be needed so this can be factored into his ministry’s work programme.

As part of the visit, he declared open the Port Kaituma Community Centre which was voluntarily rehabilitated by contracting firm, International Import and Supplies, for some $8M.

The social project was done by the contractor at its own cost.

The contractor was awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of the Port Kaituma to Matthew’s Ridge Road (Phase Two) in April 2017.

The company has since completed the rehabilitation works on the road one month ahead of the deadline as stipulated in the contract, reducing travel time by hours in the communities along the way.

Upon acquiring the contract, International Import and Supplies had committed to undertake this rehabilitation as part of their mandate of making a difference in the communities within which their projects are carried out, company officials explained.

In brief remarks, Minister Patterson commended the management of the contracting company for showing corporate social responsibility. He also encouraged other companies to be part of such initiatives and urged the Port Kaituma NDC to use the Community Centre beneficially to integrate the community.

Present at the event for the contractor was its Managing Director, Parmeshwar ‘Joe’ Jagmohan, along with his staffers.

Minister Patterson was accompanied on his trip by Kenneth Jordan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure; Dr. Hector Butts, Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; Leslie Wilburg, REO Region One and other representatives of the RDC Region One.

He also commended the members of the CORE Programme in Region One and urged more skills training for women within the country and more so the region.