Mackeson 'King of the Domino' Tournament…Domino action heads to Turning Point this evening

-continues tomorrow at President’s residence, Good Times Disco

With impressive starts in Linden, Essequibo and Bartica, play in the Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament resumes in Demerara this evening, at Turning Point in East La Penitence.

The competition promises to be intense with the kind of prize money available.

Following tonight’s round of matches, action in the countrywide competition is expected to continue tomorrow evening with play scheduled for the President’s residence, 1222 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt and Good Times Bar & Disco at Middle Street, Pouderoyen.
According to Organising Secretary Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, teams desirous of entering the tournament can contact him on tele# 665-5855 or Deon Carter on 696-1981 for more information.
Wiltshire added that winning teams from the other zones that were played have already advanced, while the losers still have a chance to qualify by re-entering in the Demerara zone.
The tournament has already attracted a large number of teams and the winner will receive $1million, while the second and third placed finishers collect $500,000 and $200,000 along with trophies respectively.
In addition there will be a most valuable player (MVP) prize along with Mackeson Promotions and giveaways each night.
The organisers, the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF) has touted the tournament to be the biggest to ever be conducted in Guyana and already the prediction is that it will surpass the projected figure.
Teams desirous of entering the tournament to cash in on the lucrative prizes are being asked to pay a registration fee of $10,000. Upon registration, each team will receive one case of Mackeson.
Rodwell Phillips, vice-president of the GNDF had stated at the Launch that the idea of teams re-entering is to give them a fair shot at the imminent first-place prize. As such, when a team is knocked out of its respective zone, the team can re-enter in another zone by simply paying another registration fee.
More action is slated for Lorna’s Place in Plaisance on Thursday.

