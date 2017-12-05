Legs does open wid likker

Christmas coming and yesterday dem boys began sporting. Dem had a nice time. Dem meet up wid Irfaat in a bar wid a woman.

Dem boys hear he offer whiskey to de woman who was sitting next to him. De woman seh ‘No thanks. I don’t do alcohol. It’s bad for my legs.”

Irfaat said, “What? That’s strange. Do they swell/ Hurt/ or what?”

De woman seh “No! No. They open easily.” Dem boys hear he getting married again. Dem boys don’t know if is de bar woman, because he like to go to bars and offer drinks.

De shaat one in Soulja Bai camp is de same thing. De only difference is he does pick dem up from de strip club and carry dem to de bar.

When dem women done dem does pick he pocket.

Jagdeo use to pick pocket.

He pick so much pocket that he become de richest man in de region. From tomorrow dem boys will not be exposing anybody and dem wrongdoing until de new year.

Dem boys ain’t gun talk bout all who done collect big money from ExxonMobil. Dem wouldn’t talk bout how much Jagdeo done collect.

Nobody know wha he doing wid all that money. He don’t drink, he don’t smoke, he don’t foke. He ain’t got a single soul who depend on him.

Dem boys hear he plan to adopt two big man. Certainly not Uncle Glenn nor Uncle Adam.

Talk half and keep away from dem barhoppers.