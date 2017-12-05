Latest update December 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kitty man charged for raiding butchery

Dec 05, 2017 Court Stories, News 0

Kevin Andrews

A thirty-five-year-old man who allegedly stole a quantity of meat from his friend was yesterday ordered by a City Magistrate to post $80,000 bail.
Kevin Andrews of 11 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied the charge which alleged that between November 28 and November 29 at Sandy Babb Street ,Kitty, he broke and entered the shop of Roy Gittens and stole a quantity of meat valued $120,000.
It was further alleged that on November 29 at Georgetown, Andrews had in his possession an improvised glass that is used to smoke cocaine. Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant.
Facts presented by the Prosecutor stated that on November 28 at about 19:30 hrs the virtual complainant secured his shop and went home.
On his return to the shop the following day he noticed that the door was open and he made checks in and around the shop and discovered the meat missing.
Based on information received, the victim went and reported the matter at the Kitty Police Station and the defendant was arrested.
The court heard that Andrews took the Police to where he had the meat and it was handed over to Gittens.
The Prosecutor further told the court that it was while Andrews was at the station that the improvised utensil was found in his pants pocket.
The court heard that Andrews gave a caution statement admitting that he used the utensil to smoke cocaine.
The unrepresented man was ordered to post $60,000 bail on the break and entry charge and $20,000 on the charge of possession of a smoking utensil. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on December 18.

More in this category

Sports

Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to siege Camptown in Final

Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to...

Dec 05, 2017

Troy Prescott scored via a curling cross from a corner set piece which was assisted by the windy conditions late in the second half to hand his team, Camptown, a surprising 1-0 victory over...
Read More
GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year Championships …Hing, Hassan, Tiwari, Persaud, Ramlakhan are top five shots for 2017

GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year...

Dec 05, 2017

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football competition on Sunday

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football...

Dec 05, 2017

Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament…Domino action heads to Turning Point this evening

Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’...

Dec 05, 2017

GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal, Stoll, Brisport and Tucker combine to set 17 new records

GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal,...

Dec 05, 2017

Colours Boutique supports Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ tourney

Colours Boutique supports Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Dec 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]