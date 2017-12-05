Latest update December 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year Championships …Hing, Hassan, Tiwari, Persaud, Ramlakhan are top five shots for 2017

Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Smallbore Captain Dale

Recipients of prizes from the GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section year-end-championships.

Hing, Azaad Hassan, Roberto Tiwari, Joshua Ramlakhan and Surujbali Persaud emerged as the top five shooters of the association following the year-end-championships which was held in three parts and concluded on December 3rd at the Timehri Range.
The overall scores posted would have been a combination of scores gained at the .22 Caliber Precision Pistol Shoot, the Practical Pistol (IPSC) Shoot and the Action/Combat Pistol Shoot.
Hing accumulated 889.7 points followed by Hassan with 862.17, Tiwari 778.68, Ramlakhan 788.88 and Surujbali Persaud 728.05.
The .22 Precision Pistol Shoot was the first to have been contested over three weekends: November 11th, 18th and the finals on the 25th at the Tactical Service Unit Range, Eve Leary. Participants shot at 7,10,15,20 and 25metres.

The next event was the Practical Pistol (IPSC) Shoot on November 19th at the Timehri Range. Participants were placed into the Production and Standard Divisions based on their firearm types and this consisted of Four Stages.
The Action/Combat Pistol event was held on December 3rd at the Timehri Range where the participants were tested over four stages.

 

 

