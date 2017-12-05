Guyana to strengthen capacity to fight human trafficking

Guyana continues to make moves to strengthen its capacity to eradicate human trafficking. To this extent, Cabinet has approved the country’s involvement in the second participatory meeting on the framework of the Interpol project to combat human trafficking in the Caribbean. The meeting is to be convened in Kingston, Jamaica on December 12.

At the most recent post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said that the meeting will continue the work of providing a framework of coordinated approaches to combating human trafficking in the Caribbean. He noted that a representative of the Guyana Police Force will be attending the meeting.

Guyana has been making improvements in its efforts to address trafficking in persons and keep its Tier One ranking on the US State Department’s Trafficking in Person Report.

The Trafficking in Persons 2016 Report from the U.S. State Department is out and it has been noted that several Caribbean nations that are battling “sex trafficking” – the term used for the act of recruiting, harboring, transporting, providing, or obtaining a person for compelled commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud, or coercion – within their borders.

Sixteen Caribbean countries made the list; these are Belize, Haiti, Suriname, Dominican Republic, Aruba, Barbados, Cuba, Curacao, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Maarten, Bahamas and Guyana.

Guyana is on the Tier 2 list, with the U.S. report saying there is sex trafficking of women and children from in Guyana as well as from other neighbouring nations including Brazil, Suriname, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

Most, according to the report, are subjected to sex trafficking in mining communities in the interior and urban areas, as some police officers “turn a blind eye because they are paid off by traffickers”.