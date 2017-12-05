Latest update December 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana to strengthen capacity to fight human trafficking

Dec 05, 2017 News 0

Guyana continues to make moves to strengthen its capacity to eradicate human trafficking. To this extent, Cabinet has approved the country’s involvement in the second participatory meeting on the framework of the Interpol project to combat human trafficking in the Caribbean. The meeting is to be convened in Kingston, Jamaica on December 12.
At the most recent post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said that the meeting will continue the work of providing a framework of coordinated approaches to combating human trafficking in the Caribbean. He noted that a representative of the Guyana Police Force will be attending the meeting.
Guyana has been making improvements in its efforts to address trafficking in persons and keep its Tier One ranking on the US State Department’s Trafficking in Person Report.
The Trafficking in Persons 2016 Report from the U.S. State Department is out and it has been noted that several Caribbean nations that are battling “sex trafficking” – the term used for the act of recruiting, harboring, transporting, providing, or obtaining a person for compelled commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud, or coercion – within their borders.
Sixteen Caribbean countries made the list; these are Belize, Haiti, Suriname, Dominican Republic, Aruba, Barbados, Cuba, Curacao, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Maarten, Bahamas and Guyana.
Guyana is on the Tier 2 list, with the U.S. report saying there is sex trafficking of women and children from in Guyana as well as from other neighbouring nations including Brazil, Suriname, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.
Most, according to the report, are subjected to sex trafficking in mining communities in the interior and urban areas, as some police officers “turn a blind eye because they are paid off by traffickers”.

More in this category

Sports

Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to siege Camptown in Final

Turbo Knockout Football tournament…Mighty Police FC fail to...

Dec 05, 2017

Troy Prescott scored via a curling cross from a corner set piece which was assisted by the windy conditions late in the second half to hand his team, Camptown, a surprising 1-0 victory over...
Read More
GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year Championships …Hing, Hassan, Tiwari, Persaud, Ramlakhan are top five shots for 2017

GuyanaNRA/Smallbore Section end of year...

Dec 05, 2017

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football competition on Sunday

South Turkeyen Sports Foundation to host football...

Dec 05, 2017

Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’ Tournament…Domino action heads to Turning Point this evening

Mackeson ‘King of the Domino’...

Dec 05, 2017

GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal, Stoll, Brisport and Tucker combine to set 17 new records

GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal,...

Dec 05, 2017

Colours Boutique supports Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ tourney

Colours Boutique supports Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Dec 05, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]