GAPLF Senior Nationals …Gonsalves, Badal, Stoll, Brisport and Tucker combine to set 17 new records

Romario Gonsalves of Buddy’s Gym (2) along with Gym mates Brandon Badal (3) and Joseph Stoll (4) as well as Franklyn Brisport (4) and Frank Tucker (4) a member of the Kingsrow Barbel Club, combined to set a total of 17 new records at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Senior championships which was held on Sunday last at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Poolside.

The event which attracted 22-lifters; saw the aforementioned strongmen, young and old etching their names in the record books of the federation.

Gonsalves, competing in the 66kg Male Junior Raw and Male Open Raw categories set new Squat records of 210.5kg in each category.

Badal, a gym mate of Gonsalves was equally successful when he set new 83kg Male Sub Junior Raw, Squat (187.5kg), Dead Lift (220.0kg) and Total (522.5kg) records.

Another gym mate of the duo, Joseph Stoll made his mark in the Male Masters 2 105kg Raw category with new Squat (165.0kg), Bench Press (90.0kg). Dead Lift (182.5kg) and Total (437.5kg) records.

There was more success for the Masters athletes with Franklyn Brisport, competing in the Male Masters 1 Equipped division accomplished new records in the Squat (142.5kg), Bench Press (72.5kg), Dead Lift (167.5kg) and Total (382.5kg).

Long time competitor and current President of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association, Frank Tucker showed that age is just a number. The Kingsrow Barbel Club member, competing in the 105kg Male Masters 3 Equipped class, inked new records in the Squat (230.0kg), Bench Press (100.0kg), Dead Lift (202.5kg) and Total (532.5kg). (Franklin Wilson)