Ex-cop among two charged with ganja trafficking

An ex-policeman was one of two persons who were on Monday charged with being in possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Kelvin Chase, 37, an ex-cop and a hire car driver, of Islington, New Amsterdam, Berbice and Rudolph Abensettes, also 37, a mason of New Street, New Amsterdam, were alleged to have had in their possession two and a half kilogrammes of cannabis sativa for the purpose of trafficking on Saturday November 2 at Fort Wellington Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

The duo appeared on Monday before Magistrate, Rhondell Weaver in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court. They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail to tune of $150,000 each.

However, they could not post bail and were remanded to jail. The matter will be called again on January 17.

According to Prosecutor, Corporal Rochelle Mars, police ranks conducting a routine stop and search operation on the Fort Wellington Public Road about 20:20 hrs on the day in question, searched a hire car and found the drugs concealed in transparent plastic wrappers in the trunk of the car.

Five persons, including a female, were initially taken into custody. However, following investigations, the other three individuals were released.

Chase was dismissed from the force after he was caught red-handed trying to extort money from an overseas-based Guyanese business couple on September 19, 2008.

He was subsequently sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty on three charges – simple larceny of Fire Arm and Ammunition (stealing a .38 revolver and six live rounds of ammunition, property of the Guyana Police Force) demanding money with menace and Assault with the intent to rob. He had demanded $650,000.