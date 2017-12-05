Latest update December 5th, 2017 12:59 AM

Blanhum is back, but not as Crime Chief

Senior Superintendent, Wendell Blanhum

Senior Superintendent of Police, Wendell Blanhum, has returned to work, but not as the country’s Crime Chief.
Blanhum now serves in the capacity of Deputy Commander for ‘A’ Division, working under divisional Commander, Marlon Chapman.
The senior cop returned after taking part of his annual leave early in September. He left as the Crime Chief, but returned as Deputy Commander.
On the day that Blanhum left his office at the Criminal Investigation Department, Eve Leary, Georgetown there were some suggestions that he wasn’t returning there, since he had removed all his belongings from the office.
He took his leave just after testifying at the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger.
The COI recommended for his removal as the head of the CID for his failure to properly investigate the report.

