Albouystown youth remanded for unlicensed firearm

A porter who was allegedly found with a .32 Taurus revolver by police on patrol duty in the Albouystown community was yesterday charged and remanded to prison.

Twenty-four-year-old David Austin of 27 Hill Street, Albouystown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and denied the charge which alleged that on December 1 at Hill Street, he had in his possession a .32 Taurus Pistol revolver when he was not a holder of a firearm licence at the time.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted, citing the prevalence of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The Prosecutor facts stated that on the day in question, mobile patrol ranks, acting on intelligence, went to a location at Hill Street, Albouystown, at about 19:20hrs.

The court heard that the defendant was acting in a suspicious manner while sitting on a push cart.

A search was conducted on a black shoulder bag he had in his possession and the unlicensed .32 Taurus revolver was found.

He was then arrested and taken to the Station, hence charged.

The Prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the magistrate and the unrepresented defendant was remanded to prison. He will make his next court appearance on December 11.