Woman, 64, injured after falling into manhole

– seeks compensation from City Hall

A 64 year- old woman is contemplating what course of action to take against the Georgetown Mayor City Council (M&CC) after she fell into a city manhole.

The incident occurred last September as Suzanne Taylor, a resident of New Market Street Georgetown was making her way to get a taxi in the Stabroek Market area.

“I was heading to get a taxi at the Stabroek Market when all of a sudden I fell into a hole. It was so deep only my head was showing at the top, “the woman said describing the incident.

She recalled that a man rushed to her rescue.

She was pulled out and placed in a taxi. However, Ms Taylor had suffered injuries in both legs.

“I visited my family doctor as soon as possible. I sustained a wound to my foot and the doctor told me that I would require therapy because my shin and toes were also injured.”

The incident has left Ms.Taylor who lives with her 11 year old grandson, somewhat immobile. “Right now I live a far distance away from my two children. Only my grandson is here with me. He is the one assisting me with moving around.”

At present, the woman said that she is left with no choice than to visit the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) to dress the injury which has since become infected. She said that she has made attempts to reach out to the Council for assistance but this has proven futile.

“ I reached to get help from the Council but it is only one time that the City constabulary officer visited me and took a statement which he made me sign. He never returned.”

“I does depend on NIS and so on. And this little boy (grandson) mother would send money for me. Besides that I have no help.”

Ms Taylor is hoping that the Georgetown municipality can assist her particularly as it relates to her medical bills. Taylor also made an appeal for the situation with faulty manhole covers to be rectified.

Last October, the Georgetown (M&CC) which is responsible for securing the manholes across the city, took steps to compensate at least two persons, who were injured in manhole accidents. Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase Greene had announced that the council reviewed reports and statements provided by the victims and has decided to compensate them.

She had said that the Council has received letters from Jenny Boston, a 51-year-old woman, who fell into a poorly secured manhole at the Route 42 Minibus Park.

Boston had been the latest victim to suffer injuries after falling into a manhole located in Georgetown. The woman, a security officer from Henry Street, Werk-en-Rust Georgetown is nursing a broken left leg.

She said that she encountered the manhole while returning home from the Stabroek Market.

The M&CC had received a number of requests for compensation from citizens, who are claiming millions of dollars as a result of issues, they claimed, directly fall under the responsibility of the municipality.