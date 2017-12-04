Security cameras, body scanners for Magistrate, High Courts in 2018

Security measures at various Magisterial and High Courts around the country will be taken to the next level in the New Year.

According to information detailed in the budget estimates for 2018, provisions will be made for the installation of security cameras for the Judges’ quarters and the Berbice Sub Registry.

The cameras are expected to enhance security at these locations. Provisions are also being made for the expansion of CCTV system at the Georgetown High Court to accommodate the Family Court and Georgetown Land Court Building.

According to the estimates, the Court is expected to acquire counterfeit currency detectors which will be distributed for Vigilance , Vreed- en- Hoop, Whim, Suddie , Fort Wellington and Lethem Magistrates’ Courts. In some cases, the currency counter will replace unserviceable ones.

There are also provisos for three body scan walk through detectors for the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Court of Appeal and the Berbice Sub Registry.

This initiative, expected to cost some $15M, will increase security checks at the various Court locations. There have been moves by the State to enhance the state of Guyana’s Judiciary.

In 2018, the rollout of the human resources and e-judiciary database is expected to improve efficiency and faster disposition of cases.

The Supreme Court has been approved to spend some $256.8 million to undertake the initiative in 2018. This initiative comes at a time when there are continued concerns about the backlog of cases engaging the court system.

According to the budgetary plans of the Supreme Court, the E-Judiciary systems will allow for court documents to be filed, served, tracked and extracted electronically. It is also expected to allow Judges, magistrates and other judicial officers to be better equipped to handle the scheduling of cases, undertake case management and allocate hearing dates for cases in a timely manner.

This is expected to reduce delay in hearings and reduce backlog. Additionally, lawyers and litigants can file cases and submit documents for court online and have access to the status of their cases.

“The overall administration of Justice will be improved and enhanced,” according to the Judiciary work plan. The system is expected to be based in Georgetown.

Further, there are plans to equip more jurisdictions with PA systems, cameras, microphones, projectors and screens.