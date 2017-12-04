Ruel Johnson also needs an investigation, in the Coen Jackson sexual episode

Dear Sir,

“Indeed, it would be a sad day for the young females students, when male teachers, who are supposed to be a father figure and a role model, can within their thoughts start mentally undressing a female at 14 years of age.

Then over the next two years, begins a conversation of course about schooling, but with the basic aim and ulterior motive of fulfilling his sexual and lustful desire, once the age of consent is attained- 16 years”.

Such a person is sick mentally, to the extent of mental derangement and Satanic. Can our society and education system, which is short of qualified teachers, allow an individual to determine whether a student passes or fails, if the female doesn’t give into sexual requests?

In the same breath, the entire educational background of that student would be affected, since she is being placed under tremendous mental strain. Meanwhile Cultural Policy Advisor, Ministry of Education, Ruel Johnson comes over as the “hero” for highlighting the issue on social media, the disclosure publicly in the print media and to the Chief Education Officer.

But how long was Johnson aware of Jackson’s ongoing? Was it a case of Johnson’s annoyance that Jackson, was still in contact with a female acquaintance of the former, resulting in the disclosure, due to his position of influence and contacts, as being touted by the latter?

If, so then the Cultural Policy Advisor, comes over as a “villain” that holds him accountable, also. Why should or would someone know of a situation, which will have adverse effects on a student’s welfare, resort to withholding it as a “trump card” then releasing it at his own discretion, when he is personally affected? Is this how a professional behaves?

Can it be construed that this is Guyana, where the “impossible becomes possible” with the “web of deceit, being spun conveniently”?

Finally, apart from the Ministry of Education, via its Minister issuing a public statement, what of the Guyana Teachers’ Union and the Teaching Service Commission? By the way is the Headmistress of Bishops High School a parent and a mother?

How would she have reacted if one of the alleged victims was her daughter, or a relative of hers? Surely, Jackson would have had his “b….,” roasted! Editor, when our so-called figure heads in society with their foolish comments are upbraiding young females openly, it is senseless.

Should their places in society still be upheld with Decency, High esteem, Honour and Religious principles? With Coen Jackson, who is now on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, innocent until proven guilty a reprimand for the Headmistress, is totally unacceptable. Would there be a sanction or a reprimand for Ruel Johnson, if accepting to Jackson’s contention offer one iota of truth?

Why should Johnson resort to antagonism, in having carbon copies being dispatched to Ministers, Public Security and Social Cohesion respectively and not the Social Protection? Would allegations of same sex relationships (both male and female) inclusive of teachers and students be subject to an investigation, along with female teachers preying on under age “macho” male students?

Lester Sealey