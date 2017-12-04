Latest update December 4th, 2017 2:15 AM

Mohamed's Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal Tourney…Ten matches lights up Mackenzie Sports Club last weekend

Dec 04, 2017

The fourth annual Mohamed’s Enterprise/ New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament, that will see one of the 26 teams competing walk away with $500,000 come this Boxing Night (December 26th), continued on Friday and Saturday last with a total of ten games. This futsal tournament which is being contested in a round-robin format, treated the scores of fans that turned up at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court with some great match ups.
Plantain All-stars recorded the biggest victory over the two days when they made light work of East Side Jammers 10-1, led by four goals from Shane Wayne.
Silver Bullets defeated Plantain and Cheese 7-2, while NA Ballers were also involved in an identical nine-goal result when they downed Coomacka Mines 7-2 to move on to the next round.
Nutman All-Stars edged Trendsetters 4-3 in a seven-goal nail biter that was the most exciting match at the MSC hard court on Saturday night. Emmanuel Atkins scored twice, while Romain Adams and Jamal Costa scored one goal each to take the All-stars across the finish line. Antwaine Gill’s brace and Chak Hall’s solitary strike were not enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Team Red line defeated Dream Team 6-0 and Swag won 3-1 to put a dent in High Rollers record in the tournament. Also suffering setbacks in their hopes of coming out on top in this tournament that will pay out a total of $700,000 in cash prizes were West Side Ballers that sunk to a 3-1 defeat at the boot of Good Fellas and Young Kings that were edged 3-2 by Russians during Friday evening’s excitement.
Dream Chasers suffered two defeats during the last two match days after losing out to Board Money Hard Knocks 2-1 on Friday, while being thumped 4-2 by Dream Team All Stars on Saturday.
Matches continue on Saturday. The runners up of the tournament will purse $150,000 while third place will enjoy $50,000.

