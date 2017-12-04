Labourer stabs wife to death, hangs self in Corentyne home

A quiet Sunday afternoon ended on a gruesome note when a 36-year-old GuySuCo labourer stabbed his common-law wife to death before hanging himself in the couple’s one bedroom home at Lot 26 Third Street, Williamsburgh, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Krishna Latchman, 36, commonly called ‘Jooks’ and his wife of ten years, Indrawattie Totaram, also called ‘Sabrina’, 40, a labourer at a gas station in Port Mourant.

Police said that Totaram was found at around 18:00 hrs with multiple stab wounds on a blood soaked mattress in the home, while Latchman was found hanging in his underwear from a rope tied to a beam.

The suspected murder weapon was later found near Totaram’s body. According to the source, it appears as though there was a fight between the couple which resulted in Totaram receiving several stab wounds about her body. Latchman also had a stab wound to his right foot.

Information gathered also revealed that Totaram had left Latchman and eloped with a young man, but returned home some two days ago. It is believed that this may have set the tone for the grisly crime.

Kaieteur News also understands that the couple is relatives as well. They had no children together. However, Totaram has a daughter living overseas from a previous marriage.

Residents were brought out of their homes upon hearing the shocking news.

A sister of the dead woman told Kaieteur News that she received a message from a relative at just around 18:30 hrs yesterday that the door to the couple’s home was locked and not opening.

“I don’t know if they had any problem, but I just got the message that let me come… the door nah open, and that me cousin keep calling she phone and no phone ringing.

So she decide fuh walk up the street and call a neighbour, and both of them go to the station and get the police to come”.

The tearful woman said that when she arrived at the scene, the police had already cordoned off the area and she was told to wait at the gate.

“We ain’t get fuh see the body, we just see the man when dem open the door; the man look like he hang heself because he was hanging from the beam and we ask the police if she is in there and they said yes.”

According to a cousin of Totaram, Shazad Rahaman, 42, the couple would normally attend the Hindu temple on Sundays.

“We have no idea what happened, but it got to be a problem between the two of them that they didn’t disclose to the family. Dem does got dem lil arguments and fights sometimes, but it never was so bad that I know of.”