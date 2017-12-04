Kudos to the government and Brian O’Toole

Dear Editor,

Among the many good that this incumbent coalition Government and Ministry of Education has done for the children of this country and also future generations of children is the removal of Value Added Tax on education.

The parents have requested the removal, they have also protested peacefully with their placard but most of all Dr. Brian O’ O Toole, an expatriate of this land has done the most in his determined and relentless determined for the removal of this additional burden on parents for their children for quality education.

I met Dr. O’Toole some time in the late 60’s when he came for a visit to our country and he told me with a kind of determined meaning and feeling that he would be coming back to this country.

Dr. Brian O’Toole has done what he said to me and also done more. He brought h[s family—his charming wife and two brilliant sons.

There are many parents, I am sure, who would like thank him and his family for what they have done for them and this country continued development. It was a sacrifice for generations to emulate.

The School of the Nations is a first among equals when it comes to quality all round education ie primary secondary and tertiary .

Well done Brian and Pam. I trust that both of you are on the list of national honors for this country which I now recommend, if it has not yet been drawn to the attentions of those who are responsible ie the powers that be!

Yours sincerely,

Rooplall Dudhnath