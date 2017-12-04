Hussain leads MYO to Amanat Baksh Memorial Inter-Jamaat 10/10 softball title

By Zaheer Mohamed

Led by a fine century from Wazeer Hussain, Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) defeated Farm by 59 runs to capture the Amanat Baksh Inter-Jamaat Memorial 10/10 softball title yesterday at MYO ground, Woolford Avenue.

Hussain, who shared in a second wicket stand of 103 with Safraz Esau, struck 16 sixes in a robust 114 as MYO posted 158-6, batting first. Esau contributed 22 as A. Nazim captured 4-17 from four overs and Unnis Yusuf 2-35.

Imtiaz Hamid uprooted the stumps of opener Lennox Marks (00) as Farm reply got off to a bad start, but Avenash Mohabir and Buddan Baksh steadied the chase somewhat with a second wicket partnership of 55 before Mohabir was dismissed for 23 after hitting three sixes. Baksh soon followed, bowled by Esau for 33 which contained one four and four sixes, thereafter only Unnis Yusuf (11) of the remaining batsmen managed double figures as Farm were restricted for 99-9. Hussain, who was voted man-of-the-match, claimed 3-11 and Esau 2-15.

Adventure beat Grove by 78 runs in the third place play off. Batting first, Adventure managed 144-6. A. Mohan made 51 (8×6) and Ameer Mohamed 37 (5×6). Imran Khan captured 2-36. Grove were limited to 66-8 in reply. Imtiaz Pooran made 12 as Leyland Mc Donald picked up three wickets, while D. Mohan and Hackim Mohamed had two apiece.

MYO overcame Grove by nine wickets in their semi final encounter. Grove scored 84-5, taking first strike. Shoib Roop and Imran Khan got 17 each; Richard Latif, Mohamed Ayube and Wazeer Hussain had one wicket each. MYO replied with 86-1 in 5.2 overs. Wazeer Hussain slammed 44, while Shazim Hussain made 24.

Farm got the better of Adventure by 28 runs in the second semi final. Batting first, Farm managed 127-5. Avenash Mohabir clobbered seven sixes in an unbeaten 58 while Unnis Yusuf made 15. E. Baksh had 2-15. Adventure responded with 99-8. Ameer Mohamed made 24 and Shaz Grosvenor 19. Sheldon Perch, Mohabir, Azim Nazim and Ameer Khan took one wicket apiece.

MYO received a trophy and $50,000, Farm a trophy and $30,000, Adventure a trophy and $20,000 and Grove a trophy and $10,000.

Marks received the prize for scoring the highest individual score (178*), while Muhammad Saad Baksh (4-4) collected the prize for the best bowling figure.