Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Albouystown teams disappoint in front of massive home support

– Round of 16 commences tomorrow at NCC
In front of another massive outpouring of fans, Ol Skool Ballers salvaged the night for Albouystown teams by being the only one left standing as round robin action in the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition ended on Saturday night in the Albouystown community.
They’ve now qualified for the Round of 16 which commences tomorrow evening at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) Tarmac where eight teams will advance to the quarter-finals, while the losing eight will commence a mini-competition for a winner-take-all prize of $60,000.
Despite being a bad night overall for the Albouystown community that has seen the largest turnout on both occasions they hosted the event, the fans were treated to eight exciting matches and everyone left satisfied that football had won and nothing else.
The night started with Albouystown-based Judgement Yard defeating Smyth Street 4-3 in a penalty shootout after their encounter ended 1-1.
However, the win was not enough to take them through to the next stage, having finished third in Group E.
It was a similar situation for Albouystown ‘B’ who beat Rising Stars 2-1, but ended third in Group ‘D’.
Albouystown ‘A’ lost a titanic matchup to Leopold Street 1-0 on penalty kicks after their clash failed to register goals in regulation time, sending them crashing out of the competition in disappointing fashion.
Other big losers on the night were Back Circle, who suffered a 4-1 defeat to Trap Squad, while Bent Street dispatched Sophia Bullies 3-1.
The winning team will receive $500,000, a trophy and an automatic berth in the national playoffs, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 along with trophies.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 goals
Game-1
Smyth Street-1 vs Judgement Yard-1
Judgement Yard won 4-3 on sudden death penalty kicks
Judgement Scorer
Sherwin Alexander-15th
Smyth Scorer
Andre Sookhoo-1st
Game-2
Alexander Village-1 vs East Front Road-1
Alexander won 3-2 on penalty kicks
Alexander Scorer
Shem Porter-2nd
East Scorer
Kenroy Demonick-9th
Game-3
Albouystown-B-2 vs Rising Stars-1
Albouystown-B Scorer
Sean Turney-18th-(GG)
Rising Scorer
Colis Drakes-16th
Game-4
Bent Street-3 vs Sophia Bullies-1
Bent Scorers
Andrew Murray Jr-17th-(GG)
John Waldron-8th
Sophia Scorer
Ryan Anthony-4th
Game-5
Back Circle-1 vs Trap Squad-4
Trap Scorer
Colin Nelson-17th-(GG) and 19th-(GG)
Back Circle Scorer
Andy Duke-6th
Game-6
Future Stars-0 vs Upsetters-0
Upsetters won 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks
Game-7
Channel-9 Warriors-0 vs Ol Skool Ballers-1
Roy Cassou-15th
Game-8
Albouystown-A-0 vs Leopold Street-0
Leopold won 1-0 on penalty kicks
The qualifiers for the round of 16 are Sparta Boss, Ol Skool Ballers, Leopold Street, GTI Ballers, Bent Street, West Front Road, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars, Upsetters, California Square, Queen Street Tiger Bay, Norton Street, Rising Stars, Trap Squad, North East La Penitence and Kingston.
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition
Round of 16 fixtures
West Front Road vs GTI Ballers-19:00hrs
Upsetters vs Queen Street Tiger Bay-19:30hrs
Rising Stars vs North Ruimveldt-20:00hrs
Kingston vs Future Stars-20:30hrs
California Square vs Trap Squad-21:00hrs
Leopold Street vs Ol Skool Ballers-21:30hrs
Bent Street vs North East La Penitence-22:00hrs
Sparta Boss vs Norton Street-22:30h
Final Point Standings
Group-A
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta Boss (G) 3 2 1 3 1 +2 6
Ol Skool (gr) 3 2 1 3 2 +1 6
Channel-9 3 1 2 2 2 0 3
Gaza Squad 3 1 2 0 3 -3 3
Group-B
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Leopold St (G) 3 3 0 4 0 +4 9
GTI Ballers (gr) 3 1 2 5 4 +1 3
Albouystown-A 3 1 2 1 2 -1 3
Bad-A-Yard 3 1 2 1 5 -4 3
Group-C
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Kingston (G) 3 3 0 5 0 +5 9
N/La Penitence (gr) 3 2 1 2 3 -1 6
New Market 3 1 2 3 2 +1 3
Festival City 3 0 3 0 5 -5 0
Group-D
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Rising Stars (G) 3 2 1 6 3 +3 6
Trap Squad (gr) 3 2 1 4 2 +2 6
Albouystown-B 3 1 2 2 1 +1 3
Back Circle 3 1 1 1 4 -3 3
Group-E
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
West Front Road (G) 3 3 0 4 0 +4 9
N/Ruimveldt (gr) 3 2 1 5 2 +3 6
Judgement Yard 3 1 2 1 5 -4 3
Smyth Street 3 0 3 1 4 -3 0
Group-F
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Cali-Square (G) 3 3 0 7 0 +7 9
Queen Street (gr) 3 2 1 1 4 -3 6
Broad Street 3 1 2 1 0 +1 3
Stab-Ballers 3 0 3 0 5 -5 0
Group-G
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Bent Street (G) 3 3 0 6 1 +5 9
Norton Street (gr) 3 1 2 3 3 0 3
Tucville 3 1 2 1 3 -2 3
Sophia Bullies 3 1 2 3 7 -5 3
Group-H
Team P W L GF GA GD Pts.
Upsetters (G) 3 3 0 1 0 +1 9
Future Stars (gr) 3 2 1 9 2 +7 6
Alex-Village 3 1 2 2 4 -2 3
East Front Road 3 0 3 2 8 -6 0
Legend
(G)-Group Winner
(gr)-Group Runner-up
