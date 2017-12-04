GAPLF Senior Nationals …Vijai Rahim and Grace Bobb (female) are overall champs

By Franklin Wilson

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) brought the curtains down on their 2017 calendar yesterday at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Poolside with the staging of its Senior Championships that saw 22 lifters competing.

When the final lift ended just after 16:00hrs and the tabulations were made, Vijai Rahim of Hardcore Gym of Berice and Grace Bobb of Tower Gym in the City were declared the respective overall male and female winners.

Competing in the Men Open Unequipped 74kg class, Rahim Totaled 667.5kg made up of a Best Squat of 22.5kg, Bench Press 155.0kg and Dead Lift 300.0kg. His Wilks Points of 504.128 propelled him to the overall title.

Grace Bobb competed head to head with her sister Blossom in the 72kg Female Open Unequipped Class, the only two females competing yesterday. Grace ended with a total of 277.5kg (Squat 87.5; Bench 47.5; Dead Lift 142.5kg) The Dead Lift was a Personal Best for Grace.

Her Wilks Points was 296.675 to Blossom’s 275.225; Total of 272.5kg (Squat 82.5kg; Bench 52.5kg; Dead Lift 137.5kg). Both overall winners came from the first flight of the competition which attracted 11 Lifters with three (Joseph Persaud – Interline Fitness, Derran Harris – Hardcore Gym, Navindar Tamassar – Total Fitness) not being able to complete the lifts.

A similar amount of athletes contested Flight B but unfortunately, Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney (120+kg Masters 1& Open) and Arif Immamdeen (66kg Men’s Open & Junior) did not make it past the Dead Lift round.

Chesney lifts out of the Upper Demerara Barbel Club in Linden, while Immamdeen is a member of the Total Fitness Gym from Berbice.

Others winners yesterday were:

Dwayne Welch – Buddy’s Gym competing in the Men Open Unequipped 59kg Class with a Total of 355.0kg / Wilks 313.287 (Squat 117.5kg; Bench Press 92.5kg; Dead Lift 145.0kg).

Brandon Badal – Buddy’s Gym won gold medals in the 83kg Men Open Unequipped and Men Sub Junior Unequipped. His Total was 522.5kg / Wilks 353.374 (Squat 175.0kg; Bench Press 127.5kg; Dead Lift 220.0kg).

Romario Gonsalves – Buddy’s Gym won gold in the 66kg Men Open Unequipped and Men Junior Unequipped categories with a Total of 560.5kg / Wilks 460.395 (Squat 195.0kg; Bench Press 130.5kg; Dead Lift 235.0kg). Gonsalves also set new records which would be confirmed and brought to you in tomorrow’s edition.

Winston ‘Little Master’ Stoby – Kingsrow Barbel Club took gold medals in the 74kg Men Open Equipped and Men Master 11 classes with a Total of 642.5kg / Wilks 464.013 (Squat 230.0kg; Bench Press 137.5kg; Dead Lift 275kg).

Franklyn Brisport – Unattached achieved gold medals in the 66kg Men Open Equipped and Men Masters 1 Divisions, Totaling 382.5kg / Wilks 320.803 (Squat 142.5kg; Bench Press 72.5kg; Dead Lift 167.5kg).

Joseph Stoll – Buddy’s Gym was golden in the 105kg Men Open Unequipped and Men Masters 11 accumulating a Total of 437.5kg / Wilks 269.413 (Squat 165.0kg; Bench Press 90.0; Dead Lift 182.5kg). Stoll also set a number of records which would be confirmed and shared with you in tomorrow’s edition.

Frank Tucker – Kingsrow Barbel Club won the 105kg Men Masters 111 Class with a Total of 532.5kg / Wilks 330.469 (Squat 230.0; Bench Press 100.0; Dead Lift 202.5kg).

Hardat Tarson – Hard Core Gym Berbice took the 74kg Men Open Equipped gold with a Total of 665.0kg / Wilks 483.522 (Squat 255.0kg; Bench Press 150.0kg; Dead Lift 260.0)

Vickram Panday – Hard Core Gym Berbice took the top podium spot in the 83kg Men Open Equipped category with a Total of 580.0kg / Wilks 387.286 (Squat 227.5kg; Bench Press 132.5kg; Dead Lift 220.0kg).

Feroz Hussain – Buddy’s Gym captured gold in the 93kg Men Open Unequipped and Men Junior Unequipped classes with a Total of 540.0kg / Wilks 340.146 (Squat 205.0kg; 107.5kg; Dead Lift 227.5kg).

Nigel Phillips – Hard Core Gym Berbice captured gold in the 93kg Men Open Equipped Totaling 705.0kg / Wilks 445.490 (Squat 290.0kg; Bench Press 172.5kg; Dead Lift 185.0kg).

Fazim Abdool – Hard Core Gym Berbice won gold in the 105kg Men Open Equipped; his Total was 775.0kg / Wilks 465.697 (Squat 290.0kg; Bench Press 202.5kg; Dead Lift 282.5kg).