CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/ships …Tagenarine & Johnson fifties lead Jaguars to 8-wkt win over Pride

By Sean Devers

The Guyana Jaguars roared to their fourth win of the season with an emphatic victory over Barbados Pride on the final day of their fifth round CWI Digicel Regional four-day Championship contest which ended at Providence yesterday.

On a slow track which got better for batting as the match progressed, the Jaguars pacers captured all ten Barbados second innings wickets and 18 in the match, while second inning half-centuries from Skipper Leon Johnson and Tagenarine Chanderpaul ensured the home team won by eight-wickets.

Set 178 to win, after dismissing Barbados for 197 from their overnight 126-7, three-times defending Champions Jaguars extended their lead to 86.4 points by reaching 181-2 with Chanderpaul unbeaten on 62 from 166 balls with seven boundaries. He shared in a 117-run stand with Johnson whose 61 lasted 108 balls and was decorated with five fours and two sixes.

When Barbados resumed their innings yesterday, Jonathon Carter and Mario Rampersaud, who joined forces on Saturday when Ashley Nurse was bowled by Sherfane Rutherford at 109-7, batted solidly, playing ‘time’ but also scoring runs which was important if the Bajans hoped to draw the match since they had a deficit of 20.

Watched by a gathering which included the Fathers of Shiv Chanderpaul, Kemo Paul and Vishaul Singh, the pair played some lovely shots with Carter, in particular playing with flair.

Carter stroked Rutherford down the ground and caressed Paul sweetly past cover for boundaries while the confidence of the diminutive Rampersaud increased the longer he batted.

With the score on 195 Keon Joseph broke the 86-run eight wicket stand when the left-handed Carter edged to Singh at second slip.

Joseph then had Jomal Warrican caught behind and induced last man Harding to glove a short ball as the last two wickets fell at 197 leaving Rampersaud unbeaten on 27.

Joseph (4-38), Paul (4-63) and Rutherford (2-55) captured all the wickets to fall after conspiring to take eight wickets in the first innings to give the Jaguars 3.6 points for wickets taken by pacers.

When Guyana began their run chase, Chanderpaul began in positive fashion and along with Chanderpaul Hemraj, who top scored with 79 in the first innings, both scored quickly before Hemraj (21) drove Nurse powerfully to mid-off where Skipper Shamarh Brooks held a good low catch to leave the score on 36-1.

Johnson overcame a shaky start to blossom nicely with some well executed boundaries and dumped Warrican for a couple of sixes and Chanderpaul pulled Keon Harding for a bullet-like boundary and stroked Justin Greaves imperiously back past his ankles for four.

The pair saw the Jaguars to Lunch at 106-1 with Johnson on 32 and Chanderpaul on 43 and after the break Johnson reached his 32nd fifty and third for the season with a flurry of boundaries, while Chanderpaul soon registered his fifth half-century at this level, third this season and second in the match.

Johnson was bowled by Harding when he missed a pull at a ball which never got up at 153-2 before Chanderpaul and Singh, who counter-attacked when Harding bowled short and hit four fours in his 22-ball 20, saw the Jaguars to victory.

Barbados have not beaten Guyana since 2014, when set 69 to win, the hosts were dismantled for 66, their second lowest total in Regional First-Class cricket and yesterday Guyana extended their unbeaten run against Barbados to six matches.

The Jaguars face the Windwards Volcanoes from Thursday at Providence in their next game.

Scores: BARBADOS PRIDE 294 (Justin Greaves 72, Kenroy Williams 68, Kevin Stoute 47, Shayne Moseley 43; Keemo Paul 16.3-4-59-5, Keon Joseph 3-69) and 197 (Jonathan Carter 53, Anthony Alleyne 32, Mario Rampersaud 27 not out, Shamarh Brooks 22; Keon Joseph 4-38, Keemo Paul 4-38, Sherfane Rutherford 2-55).

GUYANA JAGUARS 314 (Chanderpaul Hemraj 79, Gudakesh Motie 72 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 52, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 30, Sherfane Rutherford 25; Ashley Nurse 3-33, Jomel Warrican 3-91) and 181 for two (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 62 not out, Leon Johnson 61, Vishaul Singh 22 not out, Chanderpaul Hemraj 21).