Christmas tree collapse is a sign to de coalition

De time when Christ was to born people look fuh a sign and de wise men did see de sign. It come as a star in de east. Since then coming events does have a sign. Christmas coming again and dem boys see a sign. It had a star just like dat first sign but it was Christmas tree at Rahaman Park.

Every year dem does light it up at a particular date and most time de president does go and tun on de switch. Throughout de Pee Pee Pee years was a big bacchanal. Dem does got big sporting after de president throw de switch.

Something funny happen dis year and dem boys wonder. Dem believe is a sign fuh de coalition. Soulja Bai tun it on last year. Dis year when he was going to tun it on de whole tree fall down flat cross de road.

De Maker is de one who does throw down anything he want. He does throw down big tree wid root. Something didn’t right wid this Christmas tree. It nevah fall down under Jagdeo, dat scamp, and Donald de dummy although dem do everything wrang on de face of de earth.

Now it gone and fall under Soulja Bai. This mek dem boys want to believe he and ee kavakamites dem got to be doing more wicked things than Jagdeo.

Dem know fuh sure Jordan knock off a man because he ain’t like de man and tun round and tell de Waterfalls boss man dat de man can go to court. Dat is de height of wickedness. He should go to de tree dat fall down and beg fuh forgiveness fuh dis Christmas. De coalition might fall down in 2020 because of de wicked acts like wha he do.

Dem boys fight against Jagdeo and ee wicked and corrupt ways. Dem didn’t expect Soulja Bai gun employ people just as wicked as dat scamp Jagdeo.

Dem boys hope next year Soulja Bai carry Jordan to tun on de light and mek de tree fall pun he head, not to kill him, but to dig out de wickedness in ee head.

Talk half and hope Soulja Bai get some sense fuh know who he dealing wid.