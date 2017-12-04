Barefoot bandits recorded on camera robbing Eccles business

– premises hit twice in two months

One month after three armed bandits stormed the office of Sueria Manufacturing and escaped with cash and cheques, the proprietor of the company, Frank Sanochara said he has once again been targeted by robbers.

This time around, three barefoot bandits broke into the Eccles Industrial site, East Bank Demerara establishment and carted off an undisclosed sum of cash and a safe.

The bandits entered the business place at around 01:00 hrs last Thursday, and spent about five minutes ransacking an office. In a video provided to Kaieteur News, three men are seen at a desk, which is located in one of the offices.

While one of the bandits searched through drawers and took money out of several envelopes. An accomplice placed the cash into in black plastic bag while the third held a flashlight.

One of the intruders has a distinct tattoo on his right shoulder.

According to information, this is the fourth time that robbers have targeted the business in the past two years.

On October 7, last, three armed men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and cheques after storming Sueria Manufacturing and holding the employees at gunpoint.

The gunmen entered at around 08:15 hrs, ordered workers to lie on the floor, then began searching for valuables. While the business has surveillance cameras, the bandits escaped with the DVR (digital video recorder)

No one was ever detained.

Proprietor of the company, Frank Sanichara, is once again offering a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in both incidents.

Anyone with information can contact Sanichara on telephone number 604-6108. They can also call 624-6456, or the Providence Police Station. All information will be kept confidential.