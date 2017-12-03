Smalta/MOPH Girls’ Peewee football….Goals galore on day two

Seventeen goals were scored at the conclusion of yesterday’s play of the Smalta/Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) Girls’ under-12 football tournament for Primary schools at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on

CARIFESTA Avenue. Six matches were schedule but only four kicked off after St. Angela’s won via walkover against School of the Nations, while the scheduled feature match between Sophia and Enterprise primary was a no contest.

St. Pius had the most devastating victory of the day when they steamrolled Tucville Primary 8-0, led with four goals from Kerry Boyce and a hat-trick from Breann Solome, while Akesha Sibdhanie got on the score sheet with a solitary strike.

Akila Smith smashed in all four goals in West Ruimveldt’s victory over Stella Maris. Meanwhile, Jada Maison scored a double, assisted by a single successful strike from Ameza English in North Georgetown’s 3-0 victory over Redeemer Primary.

Rounding off the day’s play that didn’t witness any stalemate were F.E. Pollard who snatched a late 2-0 victory when they matched skills with South Ruimveldt as Shania Lord 26th minute and Ciara Fraser 30th minute sneaked in a couple goals during the final five minutes of the game.