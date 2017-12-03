Sandra Jones laid to rest

Renowned and former Human Resources Management Consultant and Commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Sandra Jones, was laid to rest on Friday following a stirring funeral service at the Trinity Methodist Church.

In attendance were President David Granger; Technical Advisor, Tertiary Education to the Minister of Education, Vincent Alexander; Chairman of the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) Lance Carberry; Member of Parliament Samuel Hinds; and former Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn among other officials.

In his tribute, Vincent Alexander recalled Jones’s tenure at GECOM where she performed admirably. He said Jones took her job seriously and functioned exceptionally.

“She became the commissioner with in-depth knowledge of the operation. She was also good in her counselling. I sought and welcomed her wisdom on many issues. Her contributions to debates and decision making were also overwhelming.”

Alexander further noted that Jones’ contribution also involved field work while she was a commissioner. “We at GECOM have lost a valuable one, may her soul rest in peace.”

Chairman of the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil), Lance Carberry, also shared similar sentiments noting that Jones was a dedicated professional and also a great individual in person. Carberry who first met Jones as a schoolgirl, said that she was an industrious worker in the bauxite industry. He added that she contributed greatly towards the transformation of Guyoil.

Former PNC parliamentarian, Dunstan Barrow recalled his experiences and memories with Jones. Other residents and friends paid tribute to the late stalwart.

In 2012, following the death of Mr. Robert Williams, President Granger, who was then Leader of the Opposition, appointed her as Commissioner to GECOM.

In 2015, upon the establishment of the COI into the Public Service by President Granger, Jones was appointed a commissioner given her skill set and long-standing experience in the field. As recent as October, she served on the Government’s negotiation team for talks between the administration and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) for wages and salary increases for 2017.

Jones, who was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement in 2016 in recognition of her long and effective service in the field of Management Consultancy, passed away at the age of 71 on November 19, 2017, after a period of illness.