Region Two still plagued with major drug shortages

The gross decline in the availability of essential drugs at the Suddie Public Hospital, continues to be an issue of pressing concern to all stakeholders in Region Two [Pomeroon Supenaam]. Chairman of the Region’s Health and Sanitation committee, Arnold Adams, revealed that the Hospital continues to operate without 90% of its essential drugs and vaccines.

Mr. Adams explained that the Suddie Public Hospital operates as a distribution hub on the Essequibo Coast. He said that if this hospital endures shortage in OTC, then all health centres and community outreaches throughout the Coastline and Pomeroon, will in effect endure similar shortages.

Adams, yesterday, told this publication that apart from a shortage of basic injections, basic tablets such as Ramipril, Daonil and Buscopan.

Adams explained, “Persons continue to call on a regular basis, asking what the problem is. ‘Why are they not getting these drugs?’ It was reported as recent as last week Tuesday at our health and sanitation committee meeting, that there’s no saline; there’s even a shortage of basic injections.

“So we continue to call on Central Government to ensure that we have adequate drugs on a monthly basis.” Recent reports also indicate that the hospital is even short of basic disposable gloves. Reports filtered to this publication by multiple sources, indicated that some patients could not have received as much as an examination from a health centre, due to the shortage of gloves.

Adams also stated that the Hospital’s two biochemistry machines are still down beyond repair. Patients are forced to take a private blood test at exceedingly high costs.

He added, “Again, we are calling on central to provide two new machines because persons are still paying as much as $30,000 for just one test at private places. With the machine, these services can be accessed at the public hospital at a reduced cost.”

Mr. Adams claims that since there is a shortage of essential medications, and a lack of proper equipment, the Suddie Public Hospital is forced to refer many patients to hospitals out of the region. Referrals, he said, creates an expense toll, and added burden to patients and their families.

Adams added, “Although patients are being en transited with the ambulance, relatives still have to travel separately. They then have to stay in a hotel, some for as long as two weeks, at least until the patient is discharged.” [Romario Blair.]