Parking meter fees slashed to $150 per hour

The Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown, (M&CC) renegotiation committee and Smart City Solutions (SCS) have reached an agreement to reduce the parking fee to $150 per hour, VAT inclusive parking in Georgetown.

A source close to City Hall has confirmed that the decision was taken on neutral arbitration grounds (Miami) and an oversight committee for all operation.

Initially, it was announced that the rate per hour would have been $500. However, the matter attracted much public outcry which eventually led to the renegotiation of the contract.

Kaieteur News also understands that a number of new agreements have been reached between SCS and the Council. The information will be forthcoming within the coming weeks.

The contract for paid parking is expected to be drafted by the new parking meter renegotiating committee addressing and resolving all of the points/ findings listed in a report, under findings of public consultations general concerns and review of contract.

The last Committee had recommended that the council host public meetings to apprise all stakeholders of the findings of the committee and to articulate and further discuss the area that should be included in the new contract.

The Council also had the option of rescinding the contract with SCS Inc., leaving the city without any parking meters, or continuing with a Metered Parking System in accordance with the legal and transparent process as outlined in the Municipal and District Councils Act 28:01.

The Committee stipulated “due diligence must be observed as it relates to any new agreement.”

Council has the option to rescind the contract with SCS Inc. and set up and manage its own parking meter system, in accordance with the legal and transparent process as outlined in the Municipal and District Councils Act, Chapter 28:01 or await the outcome of pending court proceedings on the subject matter.