Local girl, ‘Princess Vanessa’, cops prestigious gospel award

She has been growing as a name in the local gospel circuit. However, a recent award from Antigua and Barbuda has propelled ‘Princess Vanessa’ firmly onto the music map, with a number of artistes now seeking to collaborate with her.

Ecstatic about her award, Princess Vanessa, whose real name is Vanessa Awadnarine, told Kaieteur News that she was surprised when she was announced the winner, a few weeks ago, with the song ‘Worship’.

The collaborative piece, with Jamaica’s top gospel artiste, Di Anointed Vale, is on her 10-song album, ‘Inner Experience’.

The East Coast Demerara girl, whose church is the New Testament Full Gospel, in Unity, has been singing since she was little.

Comfortable with the reggae genre, the 38-year-old has been making waves with the Jamaica singer who has been touring with her in Guyana, to the different churches.

It is Vanessa’s first award and second for Guyana for the year. Earlier this year, Samuel Medas also copped an international award.

Vanessa’s album, ‘Inner Experience’ also included a collaboration with well-known Trinidadian artiste, Zion. She has shared the stage with international artistes, the likes of DJ Nicholas, Papa San, Jason Mighty and Yankee B.

According to Princess Vanessa, her song ‘Worship’ has been making an impact on iTunes, with offers coming in to manage her career as a gospel singer.

It was through the iTunes presence that ‘Worship’ received the nod for a nomination in this year’s prestigious Antigua and Barbuda Gospel Music Awards.

Vanessa was not present at the awards ceremony but Di Anointed Vale was there to collect.

Princess Vanessa would have been coming up against local singer, Eddie Neblett, who has also been making a name for himself.

“Of course, this was a pleasant surprise. It is a big thing for me, and in Antigua and Barbuda. You are coming up against big names,” Princess Vanessa disclosed.

The award has many in the industry sitting up and taking notice.

“I have been receiving interest in managing my career, including a serious offer from The Bahamas.”

In fact, the artiste has been invited next March for a four-day event there to perform.

“A lot of persons want me to collaborate with them too.”

Currently, her music is on sale at Kester D music store on Charlotte Street and Keltec, on the East Coast of Demerara.